Bala Techno Global Ltd.
|BSE: 511395
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE652B01026
|BSE LIVE 15:40 | 27 Mar
|Bala Techno Global Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bala Techno Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|1221
|52-Week high
|0.21
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Bala Techno Global Ltd.
Bala Techno Global, Ltd. engages in fund based activities. Its activities include leasing, bills discounting, short term finance, and investments in securities. The company was formerly known as Bala Techno Finance, Ltd. Prior to that, it was known as Sifco Lease Finance Limited. Bala Techno Global Ltd was incorporated in the year 1988 and is based in Falta, India....> More
Bala Techno Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.19
Bala Techno Global Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2015
|Dec 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.26
|20.96
|-74.9
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|5.26
|20.96
|-74.9
|Total Expenses
|5.26
|20.95
|-74.89
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|5.29
|5.29
|-
Bala Techno Global Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ushakiran Fin.
|4.30
|1.09
|Bluechip Stock.
|2.04
|4.62
|1.03
|TSL Industries
|2.14
|0.00
|1.02
|Bala Techno Glob
|0.19
|-5.00
|1.01
|Aarya Global
|0.46
|-4.17
|1.00
|VCK Cap. Mkt.
|1.10
|-0.90
|1.00
|Prime Inds.
|1.25
|-3.10
|0.99
Bala Techno Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bala Techno Global Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.43%
|-0.62%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.19%
|-0.58%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.00%
|1.25%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.39%
|4.62%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.08%
|16.43%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.15%
|18.70%
Bala Techno Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.21
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.21
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.21
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.09
|
|3.00
