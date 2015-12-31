JUST IN
Bala Techno Global Ltd.

BSE: 511395 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE652B01026
BSE LIVE 15:40 | 27 Mar Bala Techno Global Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bala Techno Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.19
CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 1221
52-Week high 0.21
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Bala Techno Global Ltd.

Bala Techno Global Ltd

Bala Techno Global, Ltd. engages in fund based activities. Its activities include leasing, bills discounting, short term finance, and investments in securities. The company was formerly known as Bala Techno Finance, Ltd. Prior to that, it was known as Sifco Lease Finance Limited. Bala Techno Global Ltd was incorporated in the year 1988 and is based in Falta, India....> More

Bala Techno Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Bala Techno Global Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 5.26 20.96 -74.9
Other Income -
Total Income 5.26 20.96 -74.9
Total Expenses 5.26 20.95 -74.89
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 5.29 5.29 -
Bala Techno Global Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ushakiran Fin. 4.30 1.09
Bluechip Stock. 2.04 4.62 1.03
TSL Industries 2.14 0.00 1.02
Bala Techno Glob 0.19 -5.00 1.01
Aarya Global 0.46 -4.17 1.00
VCK Cap. Mkt. 1.10 -0.90 1.00
Prime Inds. 1.25 -3.10 0.99
Bala Techno Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.41
Indian Public 58.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.63
Bala Techno Global Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.43% -0.62%
1 Month NA NA -1.19% -0.58%
3 Month NA NA 2.00% 1.25%
6 Month NA NA 5.39% 4.62%
1 Year NA NA 17.08% 16.43%
3 Year NA NA 17.15% 18.70%

Bala Techno Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.19
0.21
Week Low/High 0.00
0.21
Month Low/High 0.00
0.21
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.09
3.00

