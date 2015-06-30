JUST IN
Bala Techno Industries Ltd.

BSE: 514199 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE653B01016
BSE 15:40 | 14 Mar Bala Techno Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bala Techno Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.10
VOLUME 93
52-Week high 1.15
52-Week low 1.05
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Bala Techno Industries Ltd.

Bala Techno Industries Ltd

Bala Techno Industries Ltd formerly Bala Techno Synthetics Ltd is a well known name of the Kolkata based Bala Group essentially being in the field of Textiles for more than three decades with a combined group turnover of $100 Million, is involved in the manufacture of narrow woven and knit fabrics for use in the Apparel and lingerie industries supplying both in the domestic and international marke...

Bala Techno Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bala Techno Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2015 Sep 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 18.48 40.51 -54.38
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 18.49 40.52 -54.37
Total Expenses 17.85 38.82 -54.02
Operating Profit 0.64 1.7 -62.35
Net Profit -0.57 0.45 -226.67
Equity Capital 6.98 6.98 -
Bala Techno Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jagjanani Text. 0.55 -3.51 0.86
Mid India Inds. 0.53 -3.64 0.86
Sr. Jayala. Auto 1.78 0.00 0.80
Bala Techno Indu 1.07 -2.73 0.75
Deccan Polypacks 3.05 1.33 0.65
Kanco Enterp. 0.35 -2.78 0.63
Supra Trends 12.23 -4.97 0.61
Bala Techno Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.31
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.42
Indian Public 48.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.10
Bala Techno Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Bala Techno Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.05
1.15
Week Low/High 0.00
1.15
Month Low/High 0.00
1.15
YEAR Low/High 1.05
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
31.00

Quick Links for Bala Techno Industries: