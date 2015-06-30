You are here » Home
Bala Techno Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 514199
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE653B01016
|
BSE
15:40 | 14 Mar
|
Bala Techno Industries Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bala Techno Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.10
|VOLUME
|93
|52-Week high
|1.15
|52-Week low
|1.05
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.15
|CLOSE
|1.10
|VOLUME
|93
|52-Week high
|1.15
|52-Week low
|1.05
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.75
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Bala Techno Industries Ltd.
Bala Techno Industries Ltd
Bala Techno Industries Ltd formerly Bala Techno Synthetics Ltd is a well known name of the Kolkata based Bala Group essentially being in the field of Textiles for more than three decades with a combined group turnover of $100 Million, is involved in the manufacture of narrow woven and knit fabrics for use in the Apparel and lingerie industries supplying both in the domestic and international marke...> More
Bala Techno Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bala Techno Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2015
|Sep 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|18.48
|40.51
|-54.38
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|18.49
|40.52
|-54.37
|Total Expenses
|17.85
|38.82
|-54.02
|Operating Profit
|0.64
|1.7
|-62.35
|Net Profit
|-0.57
|0.45
|-226.67
|Equity Capital
|6.98
|6.98
| -
Bala Techno Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Bala Techno Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bala Techno Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Bala Techno Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.05
|
|1.15
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.15
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.15
|YEAR Low/High
|1.05
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|31.00
