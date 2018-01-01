Balaji Amines Ltd

Promoted by the KPR group, Balaji Amines (BAL) was incorporated in 1988. It is presently managed by M R Krishnaih, Chairman of the company. On May '95, it came out with a public issue of 9.63 lac equity shares (premium : Rs 30), aggregating Rs 3.85 cr to part-finance expansion plans for ethylamines and forward integration for the manufacture of derivatives of methyl and ethyl amines, totalling to ...> More