Balaji Amines Ltd.

BSE: 530999 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BALAMINES ISIN Code: INE050E01027
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 572.50 -3.50
(-0.61%)
OPEN

586.95

 HIGH

586.95

 LOW

563.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 572.65 -3.75
(-0.65%)
OPEN

583.00

 HIGH

588.00

 LOW

567.65
About Balaji Amines Ltd.

Balaji Amines Ltd

Promoted by the KPR group, Balaji Amines (BAL) was incorporated in 1988. It is presently managed by M R Krishnaih, Chairman of the company. On May '95, it came out with a public issue of 9.63 lac equity shares (premium : Rs 30), aggregating Rs 3.85 cr to part-finance expansion plans for ethylamines and forward integration for the manufacture of derivatives of methyl and ethyl amines, totalling to

Balaji Amines Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,855
EPS - TTM () [*S] 29.97
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.10
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   110.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.38
Book Value / Share () [*S] 129.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Balaji Amines Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 218.84 180.22 21.43
Other Income 1.17 0.83 40.96
Total Income 220 181.05 21.51
Total Expenses 168.26 143.63 17.15
Operating Profit 51.74 37.42 38.27
Net Profit 28.09 19.63 43.1
Equity Capital 6.48 6.48 -
Balaji Amines Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tide Water Oil 6254.10 0.12 2176.43
I G Petrochems 664.30 1.47 2045.38
Thirumalai Chem. 1848.95 0.04 1893.32
Balaji Amines 572.50 -0.61 1854.90
Elantas Beck 2026.95 0.47 1607.37
Bodal Chemicals 125.95 -3.12 1539.11
Fairchem Speci. 389.30 3.13 1464.16
Balaji Amines Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.49
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 1.50
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.79
Indian Public 38.06
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.12
Balaji Amines Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.31% -9.22% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.93% -11.17% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.89% -10.38% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 65.99% 69.88% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 71.64% 71.89% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 605.92% 636.05% 17.24% 19.01%

Balaji Amines Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 563.85
586.95
Week Low/High 563.85
639.00
Month Low/High 563.85
689.00
YEAR Low/High 271.10
781.00
All TIME Low/High 1.56
781.00

