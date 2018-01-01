Balaji Amines Ltd.
|BSE: 530999
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BALAMINES
|ISIN Code: INE050E01027
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|572.50
|
-3.50
(-0.61%)
|
OPEN
586.95
|
HIGH
586.95
|
LOW
563.85
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|572.65
|
-3.75
(-0.65%)
|
OPEN
583.00
|
HIGH
588.00
|
LOW
567.65
|OPEN
|586.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|576.00
|VOLUME
|8763
|52-Week high
|781.00
|52-Week low
|271.10
|P/E
|19.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,855
|Buy Price
|572.50
|Buy Qty
|22.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|583.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|576.40
|VOLUME
|30917
|52-Week high
|782.00
|52-Week low
|294.00
|P/E
|19.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,855
|Buy Price
|575.05
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|577.00
|Sell Qty
|13.00
About Balaji Amines Ltd.
Promoted by the KPR group, Balaji Amines (BAL) was incorporated in 1988. It is presently managed by M R Krishnaih, Chairman of the company. On May '95, it came out with a public issue of 9.63 lac equity shares (premium : Rs 30), aggregating Rs 3.85 cr to part-finance expansion plans for ethylamines and forward integration for the manufacture of derivatives of methyl and ethyl amines, totalling to ...> More
Balaji Amines Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,855
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|29.97
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.10
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|110.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.38
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|129.81
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.41
Balaji Amines Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|218.84
|180.22
|21.43
|Other Income
|1.17
|0.83
|40.96
|Total Income
|220
|181.05
|21.51
|Total Expenses
|168.26
|143.63
|17.15
|Operating Profit
|51.74
|37.42
|38.27
|Net Profit
|28.09
|19.63
|43.1
|Equity Capital
|6.48
|6.48
|-
Balaji Amines Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tide Water Oil
|6254.10
|0.12
|2176.43
|I G Petrochems
|664.30
|1.47
|2045.38
|Thirumalai Chem.
|1848.95
|0.04
|1893.32
|Balaji Amines
|572.50
|-0.61
|1854.90
|Elantas Beck
|2026.95
|0.47
|1607.37
|Bodal Chemicals
|125.95
|-3.12
|1539.11
|Fairchem Speci.
|389.30
|3.13
|1464.16
Balaji Amines Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.31%
|-9.22%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.93%
|-11.17%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.89%
|-10.38%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|65.99%
|69.88%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|71.64%
|71.89%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|605.92%
|636.05%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Balaji Amines Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|563.85
|
|586.95
|Week Low/High
|563.85
|
|639.00
|Month Low/High
|563.85
|
|689.00
|YEAR Low/High
|271.10
|
|781.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.56
|
|781.00
