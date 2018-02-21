You are here » Home
» Company
» Balkrishna Industries Ltd
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 502355
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: BALKRISIND
|ISIN Code: INE787D01026
|
BSE
LIVE
14:15 | 12 Mar
|
1039.00
|
2.10
(0.20%)
|
OPEN
1045.95
|
HIGH
1047.80
|
LOW
1025.40
|
NSE
LIVE
14:02 | 12 Mar
|
1038.30
|
-0.15
(-0.01%)
|
OPEN
1052.35
|
HIGH
1052.35
|
LOW
1026.00
|OPEN
|1045.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1036.90
|VOLUME
|3805
|52-Week high
|1285.63
|52-Week low
|626.65
|P/E
|29.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20,084
|Buy Price
|1036.05
|Buy Qty
|29.00
|Sell Price
|1039.15
|Sell Qty
|49.00
|OPEN
|1052.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1038.45
|VOLUME
|110198
|52-Week high
|1274.20
|52-Week low
|627.53
|P/E
|29.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20,084
|Buy Price
|1038.30
|Buy Qty
|41.00
|Sell Price
|1039.30
|Sell Qty
|46.00
|OPEN
|1045.95
|CLOSE
|1036.90
|VOLUME
|3805
|52-Week high
|1285.63
|52-Week low
|626.65
|P/E
|29.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20,084
|Buy Price
|1036.05
|Buy Qty
|29.00
|Sell Price
|1039.15
|Sell Qty
|49.00
|OPEN
|1052.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1038.45
|VOLUME
|110198
|52-Week high
|1274.20
|52-Week low
|627.53
|P/E
|29.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20083.87
|Buy Price
|1038.30
|Buy Qty
|41.00
|Sell Price
|1039.30
|Sell Qty
|46.00
About Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
Balkrishna Industries Ltd, the world's premier manufacturer of pneumatic tyres for special applications was incorporated on November 20, 1961. The company operates mainly in the business segment of tires. They focuse on the production of range of off-highway tires that includes agricultural, industry, material handling, forestry, lawn and garden, construction and earth moving tires. The company ha...> More
Balkrishna Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Balkrishna Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Balkrishna Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1106.31
|896.43
|23.41
|Other Income
|77.74
|63.16
|23.08
|Total Income
|1184.05
|959.59
|23.39
|Total Expenses
|816.32
|618.46
|31.99
|Operating Profit
|367.73
|341.13
|7.8
|Net Profit
|189.5
|185.69
|2.05
|Equity Capital
|38.66
|19.33
| -
Balkrishna Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Balkrishna Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Balkrishna Industries Ltd - Research Reports
Balkrishna Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.14%
|-2.06%
|0.06%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-9.60%
|-8.79%
|-1.55%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-14.24%
|-14.03%
|1.63%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|23.04%
|27.63%
|5.01%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|56.89%
|58.91%
|16.66%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|222.44%
|238.54%
|16.72%
|18.29%
Balkrishna Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1025.40
|
|1047.80
|Week Low/High
|1002.60
|
|1062.00
|Month Low/High
|1002.60
|
|1188.00
|YEAR Low/High
|626.65
|
|1286.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.58
|
|1286.00
Quick Links for Balkrishna Industries: