Balkrishna Industries Ltd.

BSE: 502355 Sector: Auto
NSE: BALKRISIND ISIN Code: INE787D01026
BSE LIVE 14:15 | 12 Mar 1039.00 2.10
(0.20%)
OPEN

1045.95

 HIGH

1047.80

 LOW

1025.40
NSE LIVE 14:02 | 12 Mar 1038.30 -0.15
(-0.01%)
OPEN

1052.35

 HIGH

1052.35

 LOW

1026.00
About Balkrishna Industries Ltd.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

Balkrishna Industries Ltd, the world's premier manufacturer of pneumatic tyres for special applications was incorporated on November 20, 1961. The company operates mainly in the business segment of tires. They focuse on the production of range of off-highway tires that includes agricultural, industry, material handling, forestry, lawn and garden, construction and earth moving tires. The company ha...> More

Balkrishna Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20,084
EPS - TTM () [*S] 35.34
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.40
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   75.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.39
Book Value / Share () [*S] 197.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Balkrishna Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1106.31 896.43 23.41
Other Income 77.74 63.16 23.08
Total Income 1184.05 959.59 23.39
Total Expenses 816.32 618.46 31.99
Operating Profit 367.73 341.13 7.8
Net Profit 189.5 185.69 2.05
Equity Capital 38.66 19.33 -
Balkrishna Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MRF 71055.85 0.66 30127.68
Balkrishna Inds 1039.00 0.20 20083.87
Apollo Tyres 261.25 0.81 14946.11
CEAT 1540.40 -0.47 6230.92
JK Tyre & Indust 154.15 0.55 3496.12
Balkrishna Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.30
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 17.77
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 11.22
Indian Public 8.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.99
Balkrishna Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
09/11 Equirus Securities Accumulate 1827 PDF IconDetails
01/08 Equirus Securities Buy 1626 PDF IconDetails
Balkrishna Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.14% -2.06% 0.06% -0.95%
1 Month -9.60% -8.79% -1.55% -0.92%
3 Month -14.24% -14.03% 1.63% 0.90%
6 Month 23.04% 27.63% 5.01% 4.26%
1 Year 56.89% 58.91% 16.66% 16.04%
3 Year 222.44% 238.54% 16.72% 18.29%

Balkrishna Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1025.40
1047.80
Week Low/High 1002.60
1062.00
Month Low/High 1002.60
1188.00
YEAR Low/High 626.65
1286.00
All TIME Low/High 0.58
1286.00

Quick Links for Balkrishna Industries: