Ballarpur Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500102 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BALLARPUR ISIN Code: INE294A01037
BSE LIVE 13:37 | 12 Mar 12.99 -0.25
(-1.89%)
OPEN

13.31

 HIGH

13.50

 LOW

12.90
NSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar 12.90 -0.35
(-2.64%)
OPEN

13.50

 HIGH

13.55

 LOW

12.90
OPEN 13.31
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.24
VOLUME 261243
52-Week high 22.70
52-Week low 11.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,680
Buy Price 12.88
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 12.99
Sell Qty 2167.00
About Ballarpur Industries Ltd.

Ballarpur Industries Ltd

Ballarpur Industries Ltd is India's largest paper company and the only Indian company to rank amongst the top 100 paper companies in the world. The company is India's largest manufacturer and exporter of paper, with a strong presence in all segments of the usage spectrum, including writing and printing (W&P) paper, industrial paper and speciality paper.

Ballarpur Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,680
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ballarpur Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 699.79 330.91 111.47
Other Income 10.6 41.35 -74.37
Total Income 710.39 372.26 90.83
Total Expenses 685.61 512.43 33.8
Operating Profit 24.78 -140.17 117.68
Net Profit -363.95 -435 16.33
Equity Capital 258.71 131.12 -
Ballarpur Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kushal 163.15 0.93 3870.73
T N Newsprint 359.95 1.80 2491.21
JK Paper 139.00 1.98 2439.45
Ballarpur Inds. 12.99 -1.89 1680.19
West Coast Paper 228.55 -4.49 1509.57
Internat. Paper 294.30 1.61 1170.43
Emami Paper 190.35 0.42 1151.62
Ballarpur Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.05
Banks/FIs 26.56
FIIs 5.30
Insurance 7.53
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.98
Ballarpur Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.29% -4.44% -0.10% -0.99%
1 Month -10.72% -15.13% -1.71% -0.96%
3 Month -7.41% -7.86% 1.46% 0.87%
6 Month -4.42% -6.18% 4.84% 4.23%
1 Year -29.40% -31.56% 16.47% 15.99%
3 Year -12.35% -12.54% 16.54% 18.25%

Ballarpur Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.90
13.50
Week Low/High 12.22
14.00
Month Low/High 12.22
16.00
YEAR Low/High 11.30
23.00
All TIME Low/High 3.13
90.00

