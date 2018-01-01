You are here » Home
Ballarpur Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500102
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BALLARPUR
|ISIN Code: INE294A01037
|
BSE
LIVE
13:37 | 12 Mar
|
12.99
|
-0.25
(-1.89%)
|
OPEN
13.31
|
HIGH
13.50
|
LOW
12.90
|
NSE
LIVE
13:34 | 12 Mar
|
12.90
|
-0.35
(-2.64%)
|
OPEN
13.50
|
HIGH
13.55
|
LOW
12.90
About Ballarpur Industries Ltd.
Ballarpur Industries Ltd
Ballarpur Industries Ltd is India's largest paper company and the only Indian company to rank amongst the top 100 paper companies in the world. The company is India's largest manufacturer and exporter of paper, with a strong presence in all segments of the usage spectrum, including writing and printing (W&P) paper, industrial paper and speciality paper. They have transformed the paper industry fro...> More
Ballarpur Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ballarpur Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ballarpur Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|699.79
|330.91
|111.47
|Other Income
|10.6
|41.35
|-74.37
|Total Income
|710.39
|372.26
|90.83
|Total Expenses
|685.61
|512.43
|33.8
|Operating Profit
|24.78
|-140.17
|117.68
|Net Profit
|-363.95
|-435
|16.33
|Equity Capital
|258.71
|131.12
| -
Ballarpur Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Ballarpur Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ballarpur Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.29%
|-4.44%
|-0.10%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-10.72%
|-15.13%
|-1.71%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-7.41%
|-7.86%
|1.46%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|-4.42%
|-6.18%
|4.84%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|-29.40%
|-31.56%
|16.47%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|-12.35%
|-12.54%
|16.54%
|18.25%
Ballarpur Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.90
|
|13.50
|Week Low/High
|12.22
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|12.22
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.30
|
|23.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.13
|
|90.00
Quick Links for Ballarpur Industries: