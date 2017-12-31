Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd is a multi-product, multi-location company engaged in both manufacturing and service businesses. The company is a public limited company with 61.8% shareholding by Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd, a Government of India company. The company operates in eight strategic business units, namely Industrial Packaging, Greases and Lubricants, Logistics Services, Travel and Tours,...> More