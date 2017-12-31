You are here » Home
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd.
|BSE: 523319
|Sector: Others
|NSE: BALMLAWRIE
|ISIN Code: INE164A01016
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
225.20
|
0.70
(0.31%)
|
OPEN
223.50
|
HIGH
229.00
|
LOW
223.50
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
225.50
|
1.50
(0.67%)
|
OPEN
225.45
|
HIGH
230.00
|
LOW
224.85
About Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd.
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd is a multi-product, multi-location company engaged in both manufacturing and service businesses. The company is a public limited company with 61.8% shareholding by Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd, a Government of India company. The company operates in eight strategic business units, namely Industrial Packaging, Greases and Lubricants, Logistics Services, Travel and Tours,...> More
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|411.54
|378.49
|8.73
|Other Income
|7.25
|12.11
|-40.13
|Total Income
|418.79
|390.6
|7.22
|Total Expenses
|349.73
|339.72
|2.95
|Operating Profit
|69.06
|50.88
|35.73
|Net Profit
|40.83
|26.08
|56.56
|Equity Capital
|114
|114
| -
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd - Peer Group
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.40%
|-2.61%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.51%
|-7.45%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.37%
|-14.73%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-2.70%
|-3.16%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|4.21%
|3.18%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|44.95%
|46.33%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|223.50
|
|229.00
|Week Low/High
|219.45
|
|232.00
|Month Low/High
|211.50
|
|249.00
|YEAR Low/High
|209.75
|
|302.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.43
|
|302.00
Quick Links for Balmer Lawrie & Company: