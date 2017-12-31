JUST IN
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd.

BSE: 523319 Sector: Others
NSE: BALMLAWRIE ISIN Code: INE164A01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 225.20 0.70
(0.31%)
OPEN

223.50

 HIGH

229.00

 LOW

223.50
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 225.50 1.50
(0.67%)
OPEN

225.45

 HIGH

230.00

 LOW

224.85
OPEN 223.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 224.50
VOLUME 17677
52-Week high 302.00
52-Week low 209.75
P/E 14.54
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,567
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 225.20
Sell Qty 74.00
About Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd is a multi-product, multi-location company engaged in both manufacturing and service businesses. The company is a public limited company with 61.8% shareholding by Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd, a Government of India company. The company operates in eight strategic business units, namely Industrial Packaging, Greases and Lubricants, Logistics Services, Travel and Tours,...> More

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,567
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.49
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.54
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   70.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.12
Book Value / Share () [*S] 98.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 411.54 378.49 8.73
Other Income 7.25 12.11 -40.13
Total Income 418.79 390.6 7.22
Total Expenses 349.73 339.72 2.95
Operating Profit 69.06 50.88 35.73
Net Profit 40.83 26.08 56.56
Equity Capital 114 114 -
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Voltas 638.50 1.49 21127.97
DCM Shriram 482.05 -1.01 7828.49
Balmer Lawrie 225.20 0.31 2567.28
Nava Bharat Vent 143.30 -2.38 2559.34
Kesoram Inds. 115.45 0.48 1440.47
Andrew Yule & Co 28.10 2.55 1373.95
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 2.63
Insurance 7.61
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 21.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 68.32
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.40% -2.61% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.51% -7.45% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.37% -14.73% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -2.70% -3.16% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 4.21% 3.18% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 44.95% 46.33% 17.24% 19.02%

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 223.50
229.00
Week Low/High 219.45
232.00
Month Low/High 211.50
249.00
YEAR Low/High 209.75
302.00
All TIME Low/High 2.43
302.00

