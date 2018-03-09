You are here » Home
Balurghat Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 520127
|Sector: Others
|NSE: BALURTRANS
|ISIN Code: INE654B01014
|
BSE
13:13 | 09 Mar
|
5.03
|
-0.26
(-4.91%)
|
OPEN
5.03
|
HIGH
5.03
|
LOW
5.03
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Balurghat Technologies Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.03
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.29
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|7.90
|52-Week low
|2.36
|P/E
|17.96
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|5.03
|Buy Qty
|6.00
|Sell Price
|5.29
|Sell Qty
|500.00
About Balurghat Technologies Ltd.
Balurghat Technologies Ltd
A partnership firm turned joint stock company, Balurghat Technologies Ltd, previously known as Balurghat Transport Company initially started business as an air transport operator. However, changes in government policy resulted in it diversifying into the surface transport business. It has 180 branches and service centres spread over 23 states of the country. Its clientele includes multinationals s...> More
Balurghat Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Balurghat Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.26
|10.02
|32.34
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|13.27
|10.03
|32.3
|Total Expenses
|12.9
|9.71
|32.85
|Operating Profit
|0.37
|0.33
|12.12
|Net Profit
|0.16
|0.13
|23.08
|Equity Capital
|17.41
|17.41
| -
Balurghat Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Balurghat Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Balurghat Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-18.21%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.16%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.18%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|64.92%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|85.61%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Balurghat Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.03
|
|5.03
|Week Low/High
|5.03
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|5.03
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.36
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.53
|
|28.00
Quick Links for Balurghat Technologies: