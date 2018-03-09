JUST IN
Balurghat Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 520127 Sector: Others
NSE: BALURTRANS ISIN Code: INE654B01014
BSE 13:13 | 09 Mar 5.03 -0.26
(-4.91%)
OPEN

5.03

 HIGH

5.03

 LOW

5.03
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Balurghat Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.03
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.29
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 7.90
52-Week low 2.36
P/E 17.96
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 5.03
Buy Qty 6.00
Sell Price 5.29
Sell Qty 500.00
About Balurghat Technologies Ltd.

Balurghat Technologies Ltd

A partnership firm turned joint stock company, Balurghat Technologies Ltd, previously known as Balurghat Transport Company initially started business as an air transport operator. However, changes in government policy resulted in it diversifying into the surface transport business. It has 180 branches and service centres spread over 23 states of the country. Its clientele includes multinationals s...> More

Balurghat Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.28
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.96
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Balurghat Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.26 10.02 32.34
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 13.27 10.03 32.3
Total Expenses 12.9 9.71 32.85
Operating Profit 0.37 0.33 12.12
Net Profit 0.16 0.13 23.08
Equity Capital 17.41 17.41 -
Balurghat Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shreeji Translog 135.00 0.00 47.12
Corporate Courie 19.90 -2.21 14.33
Inter State Oil 25.50 -0.58 12.72
Balurghat Tech 5.03 -4.91 9.15
Coastal Roadways 19.90 -4.78 8.26
Rajas. Petro Syn 4.60 4.55 7.45
Frontline Corp. 12.00 -3.77 6.00
Balurghat Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.71
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 53.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.82
Balurghat Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -18.21% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.16% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.18% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 64.92% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 85.61% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Balurghat Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.03
5.03
Week Low/High 5.03
6.00
Month Low/High 5.03
7.00
YEAR Low/High 2.36
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.53
28.00

