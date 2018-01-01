You are here » Home
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 519295
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE921D01013
|
BSE
14:45 | 12 Mar
|
225.05
|
-8.95
(-3.82%)
|
OPEN
230.00
|
HIGH
244.85
|
LOW
225.05
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|230.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|234.00
|VOLUME
|1159
|52-Week high
|356.20
|52-Week low
|166.70
|P/E
|69.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|180
|Buy Price
|225.05
|Buy Qty
|11.00
|Sell Price
|233.00
|Sell Qty
|48.00
|OPEN
|230.00
|CLOSE
|234.00
|VOLUME
|1159
|52-Week high
|356.20
|52-Week low
|166.70
|P/E
|69.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|180
|Buy Price
|225.05
|Buy Qty
|11.00
|Sell Price
|233.00
|Sell Qty
|48.00
About Bambino Agro Industries Ltd.
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd (BAIL), formerly Jaya Food Industries was incorporated in Andhra Pradesh in Dec.'83 and became a public limited company in 1992. It was promoted by M Krishna Rao and his business associates.
The company manufactures pasta products such as vermicilli, macaroni, etc, and has an installed capacity of 1,88,190 MT. The plant is located at Bibinagar (Nalgonda district), An...> More
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|43.1
|34.72
|24.14
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.98
|-56.12
|Total Income
|43.53
|35.7
|21.93
|Total Expenses
|40.01
|31.6
|26.61
|Operating Profit
|3.51
|4.1
|-14.39
|Net Profit
|0.94
|0.76
|23.68
|Equity Capital
|8.01
|8.01
| -
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.66%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.28%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.04%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|9.25%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-2.41%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|98.63%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|225.05
|
|244.85
|Week Low/High
|225.05
|
|254.00
|Month Low/High
|225.05
|
|284.00
|YEAR Low/High
|166.70
|
|356.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.50
|
|356.00
Quick Links for Bambino Agro Industries: