Bambino Agro Industries Ltd

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd (BAIL), formerly Jaya Food Industries was incorporated in Andhra Pradesh in Dec.'83 and became a public limited company in 1992. It was promoted by M Krishna Rao and his business associates. The company manufactures pasta products such as vermicilli, macaroni, etc, and has an installed capacity of 1,88,190 MT. The plant is located at Bibinagar (Nalgonda district), An...> More