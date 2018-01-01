JUST IN
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 519295 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE921D01013
BSE 14:45 | 12 Mar 225.05 -8.95
(-3.82%)
OPEN

230.00

 HIGH

244.85

 LOW

225.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Bambino Agro Industries Ltd.

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd (BAIL), formerly Jaya Food Industries was incorporated in Andhra Pradesh in Dec.'83 and became a public limited company in 1992. It was promoted by M Krishna Rao and his business associates. The company manufactures pasta products such as vermicilli, macaroni, etc, and has an installed capacity of 1,88,190 MT. The plant is located at Bibinagar (Nalgonda district), An...> More

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   180
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.26
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 69.03
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   16.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.68
Book Value / Share () [*S] 62.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 43.1 34.72 24.14
Other Income 0.43 0.98 -56.12
Total Income 43.53 35.7 21.93
Total Expenses 40.01 31.6 26.61
Operating Profit 3.51 4.1 -14.39
Net Profit 0.94 0.76 23.68
Equity Capital 8.01 8.01 -
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Himalya Intl. 38.00 -1.68 219.91
SKM Egg Prod. 82.30 -0.72 216.70
Umang Dairies 87.65 1.15 192.83
Bambino Agro Ind 225.05 -3.82 180.27
Freshtrop Fruits 145.10 -2.19 176.30
Flex Foods 122.65 0.66 152.70
Lakshmi Energy 19.95 -5.00 146.93
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.96
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 22.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.89
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.66% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.28% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.04% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 9.25% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -2.41% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 98.63% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 225.05
244.85
Week Low/High 225.05
254.00
Month Low/High 225.05
284.00
YEAR Low/High 166.70
356.00
All TIME Low/High 2.50
356.00

