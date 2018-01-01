JUST IN
BAMPSL Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531591 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE802A01037
BSE 13:59 | 12 Mar 1.52 -0.08
(-5.00%)
OPEN

1.52

 HIGH

1.52

 LOW

1.52
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BAMPSL Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
About BAMPSL Securities Ltd.

BAMPSL Securities Ltd

Bampsl Securities Limited (BAMPSL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of dealing and investing in shares and other securities along with financial services, such as spot financing, short term financial accommodation, long term financial accommodation, and in other similar financial sectors. It is dealing in shares and securities for its own and maintained records for...> More

BAMPSL Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.82
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

BAMPSL Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.53 0.52 1.92
Other Income -
Total Income 0.53 0.52 1.92
Total Expenses 0.32 0.28 14.29
Operating Profit 0.22 0.25 -12
Net Profit 0.14 0.16 -12.5
Equity Capital 34.04 29.6 -
BAMPSL Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Corporate Merch 16.00 4.92 5.28
Jagsonpal Fin. 9.55 4.83 5.25
Prime Capital Ma 5.25 -1.87 5.25
BAMPSL Sec. 1.52 -5.00 5.17
Som Datt Finance 5.14 -4.99 5.15
Richfield Fin 13.71 0.00 5.14
Inani Sec. 11.18 -4.93 5.10
BAMPSL Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 10.83
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 38.31
BAMPSL Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.64% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -30.28% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -37.45% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -65.06% NA 17.24% 19.01%

BAMPSL Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.52
1.52
Week Low/High 1.52
2.00
Month Low/High 1.52
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.52
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.09
33.00

