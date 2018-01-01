BAMPSL Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531591
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE802A01037
|BSE 13:59 | 12 Mar
|1.52
|
-0.08
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
1.52
|
HIGH
1.52
|
LOW
1.52
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|BAMPSL Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.52
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.60
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|3.13
|52-Week low
|1.52
|P/E
|13.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.52
|Sell Qty
|14477.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|13.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About BAMPSL Securities Ltd.
Bampsl Securities Limited (BAMPSL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of dealing and investing in shares and other securities along with financial services, such as spot financing, short term financial accommodation, long term financial accommodation, and in other similar financial sectors. It is dealing in shares and securities for its own and maintained records for...> More
BAMPSL Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.11
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|13.82
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.14
BAMPSL Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.53
|0.52
|1.92
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.53
|0.52
|1.92
|Total Expenses
|0.32
|0.28
|14.29
|Operating Profit
|0.22
|0.25
|-12
|Net Profit
|0.14
|0.16
|-12.5
|Equity Capital
|34.04
|29.6
|-
BAMPSL Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Corporate Merch
|16.00
|4.92
|5.28
|Jagsonpal Fin.
|9.55
|4.83
|5.25
|Prime Capital Ma
|5.25
|-1.87
|5.25
|BAMPSL Sec.
|1.52
|-5.00
|5.17
|Som Datt Finance
|5.14
|-4.99
|5.15
|Richfield Fin
|13.71
|0.00
|5.14
|Inani Sec.
|11.18
|-4.93
|5.10
BAMPSL Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
BAMPSL Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.64%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-30.28%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-37.45%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-65.06%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
BAMPSL Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.52
|
|1.52
|Week Low/High
|1.52
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.52
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.52
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.09
|
|33.00
