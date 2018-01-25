JUST IN
Banaras Beads Ltd.

BSE: 526849 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BANARBEADS ISIN Code: INE655B01011
BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar 61.60 1.60
(2.67%)
OPEN

60.00

 HIGH

62.45

 LOW

57.60
NSE 15:25 | 12 Mar 59.35 -0.65
(-1.08%)
OPEN

63.00

 HIGH

63.00

 LOW

58.40
About Banaras Beads Ltd.

Banaras Beads Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Apr.'80, Banaras Beads (BBL) went public in Oct.'94. Promoted by Ajit Kumar Gupta and Raj Kumar Gupta, it commenced operations by manufacturing glass beads and imitation jewellery and later diversified into woollen products in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. BBL also diversified into handicrafts, silk and silk fabrics, fashion accessories, garments, etc. It ha...> More

Banaras Beads Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   41
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.36
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.10
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.67
Book Value / Share () [*S] 66.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Banaras Beads Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.74 6.62 1.81
Other Income 0.1 0.19 -47.37
Total Income 6.84 6.81 0.44
Total Expenses 5.7 5.43 4.97
Operating Profit 1.14 1.38 -17.39
Net Profit 0.42 0.54 -22.22
Equity Capital 6.61 6.61 -
Banaras Beads Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Saint-Gob. Sekur 58.35 1.13 531.63
Viaan Industries 37.00 0.82 399.97
Haldyn Glass 39.15 1.69 210.63
Banaras Beads 61.60 2.67 40.90
Triveni Glass 15.05 0.00 18.99
Sejal Glass 4.23 -4.94 14.19
JIK Inds. 0.42 0.00 3.05
Banaras Beads Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.80
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.36
Banaras Beads Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.92% -7.12% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.41% -12.01% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.45% -6.61% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -4.12% -11.88% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -27.10% -30.09% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 55.95% 48.56% 17.24% 19.01%

Banaras Beads Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 57.60
62.45
Week Low/High 57.35
64.00
Month Low/High 57.35
72.00
YEAR Low/High 50.00
108.00
All TIME Low/High 2.75
108.00

