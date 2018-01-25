Banaras Beads Ltd.
|BSE: 526849
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BANARBEADS
|ISIN Code: INE655B01011
|BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar
|61.60
|
1.60
(2.67%)
|
OPEN
60.00
|
HIGH
62.45
|
LOW
57.60
|NSE 15:25 | 12 Mar
|59.35
|
-0.65
(-1.08%)
|
OPEN
63.00
|
HIGH
63.00
|
LOW
58.40
|OPEN
|60.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|60.00
|VOLUME
|1627
|52-Week high
|108.00
|52-Week low
|50.00
|P/E
|26.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|41
|Buy Price
|58.00
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|61.70
|Sell Qty
|56.00
|OPEN
|63.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|60.00
|VOLUME
|966
|52-Week high
|108.30
|52-Week low
|49.75
|P/E
|26.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|41
|Buy Price
|58.50
|Buy Qty
|332.00
|Sell Price
|60.95
|Sell Qty
|18.00
|OPEN
|60.00
|CLOSE
|60.00
|VOLUME
|1627
|52-Week high
|108.00
|52-Week low
|50.00
|P/E
|26.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|41
|Buy Price
|58.00
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|61.70
|Sell Qty
|56.00
|OPEN
|63.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|60.00
|VOLUME
|966
|52-Week high
|108.30
|52-Week low
|49.75
|P/E
|26.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|40.90
|Buy Price
|58.50
|Buy Qty
|332.00
|Sell Price
|60.95
|Sell Qty
|18.00
About Banaras Beads Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in Apr.'80, Banaras Beads (BBL) went public in Oct.'94. Promoted by Ajit Kumar Gupta and Raj Kumar Gupta, it commenced operations by manufacturing glass beads and imitation jewellery and later diversified into woollen products in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. BBL also diversified into handicrafts, silk and silk fabrics, fashion accessories, garments, etc. It ha...> More
Banaras Beads Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|41
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.36
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.10
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.67
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|66.03
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.93
Announcement
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints Pursuant To Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Discl
-
Notice Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 25.01.2018 In Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of SEBI (L
-
In Note No. 8 & 9 Of Un- Audited Financial Results (Provisional) For Quarter Ended On 30Th September
-
Un- Audited Financial Results (Provisional) For Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2017 I
-
Un- Audited Financial Results (Provisional) For Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2017 I
-
Compliance Of Regulation 40 (9) Of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 (LODR) For Half Year Ended On 30Th
Banaras Beads Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.74
|6.62
|1.81
|Other Income
|0.1
|0.19
|-47.37
|Total Income
|6.84
|6.81
|0.44
|Total Expenses
|5.7
|5.43
|4.97
|Operating Profit
|1.14
|1.38
|-17.39
|Net Profit
|0.42
|0.54
|-22.22
|Equity Capital
|6.61
|6.61
|-
Banaras Beads Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Saint-Gob. Sekur
|58.35
|1.13
|531.63
|Viaan Industries
|37.00
|0.82
|399.97
|Haldyn Glass
|39.15
|1.69
|210.63
|Banaras Beads
|61.60
|2.67
|40.90
|Triveni Glass
|15.05
|0.00
|18.99
|Sejal Glass
|4.23
|-4.94
|14.19
|JIK Inds.
|0.42
|0.00
|3.05
Banaras Beads Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Banaras Beads Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.92%
|-7.12%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.41%
|-12.01%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.45%
|-6.61%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-4.12%
|-11.88%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-27.10%
|-30.09%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|55.95%
|48.56%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Banaras Beads Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|57.60
|
|62.45
|Week Low/High
|57.35
|
|64.00
|Month Low/High
|57.35
|
|72.00
|YEAR Low/High
|50.00
|
|108.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.75
|
|108.00
Quick Links for Banaras Beads:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices