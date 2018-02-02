Banas Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 509053
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE521L01030
|BSE LIVE 14:54 | 06 Mar
|5.82
|
-0.11
(-1.85%)
|
OPEN
5.82
|
HIGH
5.82
|
LOW
5.82
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Banas Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.82
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.93
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|8.80
|52-Week low
|3.23
|P/E
|6.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.82
|Sell Qty
|2348.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Banas Finance Ltd.
The company was incorporated on 06th June, 1983, as Pioneer Leasing Company Ltd. With the object of Finance & Investment related activities. The Name of the Company had been changed from Pioneer Leasing Company Ltd. To Banas Finance Limited with effect from 28th August, 1986. Now the company is engaged in finance, Share Trading, Investments, Consultancy and having interest in Realty business which...> More
Banas Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.87
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.69
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.20
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
Financial Result For Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Financial Result For Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Notice Of Board Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On 13Th November 2017.
Banas Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.29
|1.63
|-20.86
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.29
|1.64
|-21.34
|Total Expenses
|2.55
|3.18
|-19.81
|Operating Profit
|-1.26
|-1.55
|18.71
|Net Profit
|-1.26
|-2.09
|39.71
|Equity Capital
|11.38
|11.38
|-
Banas Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Malabar Trading
|3.36
|-4.82
|6.75
|Skyline Ventures
|21.50
|1.90
|6.66
|Photon Capital
|44.10
|0.00
|6.66
|Banas Finance
|5.82
|-1.85
|6.62
|Trimurthi
|8.00
|0.00
|6.48
|Margo Finance
|14.05
|0.00
|6.42
|Mehta Integrat.
|12.74
|-2.00
|6.37
Banas Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Banas Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.85%
|NA
|0.29%
|-0.73%
|1 Month
|-13.13%
|NA
|-1.33%
|-0.69%
|3 Month
|17.58%
|NA
|1.85%
|1.14%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.24%
|4.51%
|1 Year
|11.92%
|NA
|16.92%
|16.30%
|3 Year
|-80.34%
|NA
|16.99%
|18.57%
Banas Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.82
|
|5.82
|Week Low/High
|5.82
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|5.82
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.23
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.23
|
|724.00
