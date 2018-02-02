Banas Finance Ltd

The company was incorporated on 06th June, 1983, as Pioneer Leasing Company Ltd. With the object of Finance & Investment related activities. The Name of the Company had been changed from Pioneer Leasing Company Ltd. To Banas Finance Limited with effect from 28th August, 1986. Now the company is engaged in finance, Share Trading, Investments, Consultancy and having interest in Realty business which...> More