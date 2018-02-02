JUST IN
Banas Finance Ltd.

BSE: 509053 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE521L01030
BSE LIVE 14:54 | 06 Mar 5.82 -0.11
(-1.85%)
OPEN

5.82

 HIGH

5.82

 LOW

5.82
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Banas Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Banas Finance Ltd.

Banas Finance Ltd

The company was incorporated on 06th June, 1983, as Pioneer Leasing Company Ltd. With the object of Finance & Investment related activities. The Name of the Company had been changed from Pioneer Leasing Company Ltd. To Banas Finance Limited with effect from 28th August, 1986. Now the company is engaged in finance, Share Trading, Investments, Consultancy and having interest in Realty business which...> More

Banas Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.87
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.69
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Banas Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.29 1.63 -20.86
Other Income -
Total Income 1.29 1.64 -21.34
Total Expenses 2.55 3.18 -19.81
Operating Profit -1.26 -1.55 18.71
Net Profit -1.26 -2.09 39.71
Equity Capital 11.38 11.38 -
Banas Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Malabar Trading 3.36 -4.82 6.75
Skyline Ventures 21.50 1.90 6.66
Photon Capital 44.10 0.00 6.66
Banas Finance 5.82 -1.85 6.62
Trimurthi 8.00 0.00 6.48
Margo Finance 14.05 0.00 6.42
Mehta Integrat. 12.74 -2.00 6.37
Banas Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 12.75
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 65.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.31
Banas Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.85% NA 0.29% -0.73%
1 Month -13.13% NA -1.33% -0.69%
3 Month 17.58% NA 1.85% 1.14%
6 Month NA NA 5.24% 4.51%
1 Year 11.92% NA 16.92% 16.30%
3 Year -80.34% NA 16.99% 18.57%

Banas Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.82
5.82
Week Low/High 5.82
6.00
Month Low/High 5.82
7.00
YEAR Low/High 3.23
9.00
All TIME Low/High 3.23
724.00

