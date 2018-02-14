You are here » Home
Banco Products (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 500039
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: BANCOINDIA
|ISIN Code: INE213C01025
|
BSE
LIVE
13:38 | 12 Mar
|
218.80
|
1.90
(0.88%)
|
OPEN
218.80
|
HIGH
221.00
|
LOW
217.00
|
NSE
LIVE
13:30 | 12 Mar
|
218.40
|
2.45
(1.13%)
|
OPEN
218.95
|
HIGH
221.00
|
LOW
216.55
About Banco Products (India) Ltd.
Banco Products (India) Ltd
Banco Products India Ltd is a supplier of high quality engine cooling components and engine sealing gaskets to the automotive industry for over four decades. The company offers a complete line of radiators intercoolers oil-coolers and all types of engine gaskets. BANCO supplies radiators; intercoolers and engine gaskets that are designed to meet or even exceed original equipment (OE) engineering s...> More
Banco Products (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Banco Products (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Banco Products (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|319.7
|249.39
|28.19
|Other Income
|4.64
|15.3
|-69.67
|Total Income
|324.34
|264.69
|22.54
|Total Expenses
|291.6
|233.49
|24.89
|Operating Profit
|32.74
|31.2
|4.94
|Net Profit
|29.47
|17.49
|68.5
|Equity Capital
|14.3
|14.3
| -
Banco Products (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Banco Products (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Banco Products (India) Ltd - Research Reports
Banco Products (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.64%
|-1.13%
|-0.11%
|-1.09%
|1 Month
|-8.30%
|-6.02%
|-1.72%
|-1.06%
|3 Month
|-12.15%
|-8.56%
|1.45%
|0.77%
|6 Month
|-1.88%
|0.07%
|4.82%
|4.12%
|1 Year
|9.51%
|10.39%
|16.46%
|15.88%
|3 Year
|91.76%
|94.74%
|16.52%
|18.13%
Banco Products (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|217.00
|
|221.00
|Week Low/High
|209.70
|
|222.00
|Month Low/High
|209.70
|
|240.00
|YEAR Low/High
|195.10
|
|276.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.07
|
|276.00
Quick Links for Banco Products (India):