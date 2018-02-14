JUST IN
Banco Products (India) Ltd.

BSE: 500039 Sector: Auto
NSE: BANCOINDIA ISIN Code: INE213C01025
BSE LIVE 13:38 | 12 Mar 218.80 1.90
(0.88%)
OPEN

218.80

 HIGH

221.00

 LOW

217.00
NSE LIVE 13:30 | 12 Mar 218.40 2.45
(1.13%)
OPEN

218.95

 HIGH

221.00

 LOW

216.55
About Banco Products (India) Ltd.

Banco Products (India) Ltd

Banco Products India Ltd is a supplier of high quality engine cooling components and engine sealing gaskets to the automotive industry for over four decades. The company offers a complete line of radiators intercoolers oil-coolers and all types of engine gaskets. BANCO supplies radiators; intercoolers and engine gaskets that are designed to meet or even exceed original equipment (OE) engineering s...> More

Banco Products (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,564
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.26
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.34
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   200.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 4.15
Book Value / Share () [*S] 81.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Banco Products (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 319.7 249.39 28.19
Other Income 4.64 15.3 -69.67
Total Income 324.34 264.69 22.54
Total Expenses 291.6 233.49 24.89
Operating Profit 32.74 31.2 4.94
Net Profit 29.47 17.49 68.5
Equity Capital 14.3 14.3 -
> More on Banco Products (India) Ltd Financials Results

Banco Products (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JBM Auto 417.00 3.41 1701.36
L G Balakrishnan 1048.00 -2.90 1645.36
Steel Str. Wheel 1011.20 0.12 1573.43
Banco Products 218.80 0.88 1564.42
NRB Bearings 155.80 2.13 1509.70
Sharda Motor 1988.00 -0.36 1182.86
Lumax Auto Tech. 824.95 -0.61 1124.41
> More on Banco Products (India) Ltd Peer Group

Banco Products (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.88
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.63
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.29
Indian Public 16.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.49
> More on Banco Products (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Banco Products (India) Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
20/09 Dynamic Levels Buy 210 PDF IconDetails
> More on Banco Products (India) Ltd Research Reports

Banco Products (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.64% -1.13% -0.11% -1.09%
1 Month -8.30% -6.02% -1.72% -1.06%
3 Month -12.15% -8.56% 1.45% 0.77%
6 Month -1.88% 0.07% 4.82% 4.12%
1 Year 9.51% 10.39% 16.46% 15.88%
3 Year 91.76% 94.74% 16.52% 18.13%

Banco Products (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 217.00
221.00
Week Low/High 209.70
222.00
Month Low/High 209.70
240.00
YEAR Low/High 195.10
276.00
All TIME Low/High 1.07
276.00

