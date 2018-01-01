JUST IN
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd.

BSE: 500041 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: BANARISUG ISIN Code: INE459A01010
BSE LIVE 13:08 | 12 Mar 1600.00 -74.40
(-4.44%)
OPEN

1670.00

 HIGH

1670.00

 LOW

1600.00
NSE LIVE 13:27 | 12 Mar 1600.00 -69.75
(-4.18%)
OPEN

1660.00

 HIGH

1660.00

 LOW

1594.65
About Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd.

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

Bannari Amman Sugars Limited (BASL) was incorporated in December 1983. The company was promoted by S V Balasubramanian and K S Thirumalaiswamy to manufacture sugar in Southern India. Now, it has scattered its activities in Distillery, Granites, Co-generation of Power, Wind Mills operations. BASL came out with a public issue in Sep' 1985, to set up a sugar plant in Alathukombai in Tamil Nadu. T...> More

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,006
EPS - TTM () [*S] 89.80
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.82
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   125.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.75
Book Value / Share () [*S] 879.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 460.32 452.3 1.77
Other Income 0.3 4.87 -93.84
Total Income 460.62 457.17 0.75
Total Expenses 393.81 366.86 7.35
Operating Profit 66.81 90.3 -26.01
Net Profit 32.29 48.54 -33.48
Equity Capital 12.54 11.44 -
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
EID Parry 297.50 -0.30 5265.75
Bannari Amm.Sug. 1600.00 -4.44 2006.40
Balrampur Chini 83.25 -2.06 1956.38
Sh.Renuka Sugar 15.40 -0.96 1455.61
Triven.Engg.Ind. 47.50 -0.31 1225.03
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.70
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.17
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 24.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.26
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.38% -5.30% -0.11% -1.07%
1 Month -11.95% -13.03% -1.72% -1.04%
3 Month -28.00% -30.32% 1.45% 0.78%
6 Month -23.52% -21.61% 4.82% 4.14%
1 Year -22.40% -22.28% 16.46% 15.90%
3 Year 59.76% 50.02% 16.52% 18.15%

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1600.00
1670.00
Week Low/High 1600.00
1709.00
Month Low/High 1600.00
1839.00
YEAR Low/High 1600.00
2625.00
All TIME Low/High 30.00
2625.00

