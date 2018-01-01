Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

Bannari Amman Sugars Limited (BASL) was incorporated in December 1983. The company was promoted by S V Balasubramanian and K S Thirumalaiswamy to manufacture sugar in Southern India. Now, it has scattered its activities in Distillery, Granites, Co-generation of Power, Wind Mills operations. BASL came out with a public issue in Sep' 1985, to set up a sugar plant in Alathukombai in Tamil Nadu. T...> More