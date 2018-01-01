You are here » Home
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd.
|BSE: 500041
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: BANARISUG
|ISIN Code: INE459A01010
|
BSE
LIVE
13:08 | 12 Mar
|
1600.00
|
-74.40
(-4.44%)
|
OPEN
1670.00
|
HIGH
1670.00
|
LOW
1600.00
|
NSE
LIVE
13:27 | 12 Mar
|
1600.00
|
-69.75
(-4.18%)
|
OPEN
1660.00
|
HIGH
1660.00
|
LOW
1594.65
About Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd.
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
Bannari Amman Sugars Limited (BASL) was incorporated in December 1983. The company was promoted by S V Balasubramanian and K S Thirumalaiswamy to manufacture sugar in Southern India. Now, it has scattered its activities in Distillery, Granites, Co-generation of Power, Wind Mills operations.
BASL came out with a public issue in Sep' 1985, to set up a sugar plant in Alathukombai in Tamil Nadu.
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd - Financial Results
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|460.32
|452.3
|1.77
|Other Income
|0.3
|4.87
|-93.84
|Total Income
|460.62
|457.17
|0.75
|Total Expenses
|393.81
|366.86
|7.35
|Operating Profit
|66.81
|90.3
|-26.01
|Net Profit
|32.29
|48.54
|-33.48
|Equity Capital
|12.54
|11.44
| -
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd - Peer Group
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.38%
|-5.30%
|-0.11%
|-1.07%
|1 Month
|-11.95%
|-13.03%
|-1.72%
|-1.04%
|3 Month
|-28.00%
|-30.32%
|1.45%
|0.78%
|6 Month
|-23.52%
|-21.61%
|4.82%
|4.14%
|1 Year
|-22.40%
|-22.28%
|16.46%
|15.90%
|3 Year
|59.76%
|50.02%
|16.52%
|18.15%
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1600.00
|
|1670.00
|Week Low/High
|1600.00
|
|1709.00
|Month Low/High
|1600.00
|
|1839.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1600.00
|
|2625.00
|All TIME Low/High
|30.00
|
|2625.00
Quick Links for Bannari Amman Sugars: