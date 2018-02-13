You are here » Home
Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 519353
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE856E01019
|
BSE
12:18 | 13 Nov
|
Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.65
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|14.00
|52-Week low
|8.65
|P/E
|64.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd.
Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.05
|
|9.05
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.05
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.05
|YEAR Low/High
|8.65
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|20.00
