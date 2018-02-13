JUST IN
Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd.

BSE: 519353 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE856E01019
BSE 12:18 | 13 Nov Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 9.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.65
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 14.00
52-Week low 8.65
P/E 64.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd.

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.14
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 64.64
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.4 0.33 21.21
Other Income -
Total Income 0.4 0.33 21.21
Total Expenses 0.31 0.29 6.9
Operating Profit 0.09 0.03 200
Net Profit 0.08 0.01 700
Equity Capital 6.33 6.2 -
> More on Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd Financials Results

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tyroon Tea Co. 46.15 -0.11 15.69
V R Woodart 7.73 4.88 11.51
Cochin Malabar 46.35 -4.92 8.20
Bansisons Tea 9.05 4.62 5.73
Ledo Tea 66.45 -4.94 5.71
Rubber Products 6.45 4.20 2.64
Arcuttipore Tea 1.22 -4.69 0.61
> More on Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd Peer Group

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.42
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 63.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.79
> More on Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.05
9.05
Week Low/High 0.00
9.05
Month Low/High 0.00
9.05
YEAR Low/High 8.65
14.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
20.00

