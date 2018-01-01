Banswara Syntex Ltd.
|BSE: 503722
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BANSWRAS
|ISIN Code: INE629D01012
|BSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar
|105.00
|
-2.05
(-1.91%)
|
OPEN
106.55
|
HIGH
110.00
|
LOW
105.00
|NSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar
|104.15
|
-3.80
(-3.52%)
|
OPEN
108.10
|
HIGH
108.50
|
LOW
103.80
About Banswara Syntex Ltd.
Incorporated in 1976 and promoted by R L Toshniwal and associates, Banswara Syntex manufactures special dyed yarns, and shuttleless woven fabric. The company has an installed capacity of 69056 spindles and 92 air-jet looms as on March 2002,and supplies its products to leading fabric and garment producers, in India and abroad. The company is a government-recognised Export House and its major cli...> More
Banswara Syntex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|180
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.40
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.86
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.93
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|153.50
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.68
Banswara Syntex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|341.72
|304.42
|12.25
|Other Income
|5.84
|1.22
|378.69
|Total Income
|347.56
|305.64
|13.72
|Total Expenses
|313.1
|268.96
|16.41
|Operating Profit
|34.46
|36.67
|-6.03
|Net Profit
|2.73
|3.99
|-31.58
|Equity Capital
|17.12
|16.93
|-
Banswara Syntex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|JCT
|3.13
|2.29
|187.21
|Faze Three
|76.85
|-3.94
|186.90
|DCM
|99.50
|1.22
|185.87
|Banswara Syntex
|105.00
|-1.91
|179.97
|Integra Engg.
|52.50
|-2.87
|179.55
|Mallcom (India)
|272.50
|-6.03
|170.04
|Damodar Indust.
|141.90
|2.94
|157.93
Banswara Syntex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.71%
|-8.32%
|0.03%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-13.37%
|-12.77%
|-1.58%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-23.08%
|-23.84%
|1.59%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|-20.84%
|-22.97%
|4.97%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|-28.86%
|-29.72%
|16.62%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|57.54%
|55.10%
|16.69%
|18.25%
Banswara Syntex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|105.00
|
|110.00
|Week Low/High
|105.00
|
|117.00
|Month Low/High
|105.00
|
|123.00
|YEAR Low/High
|105.00
|
|261.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.67
|
|261.00
