Banswara Syntex Ltd.

BSE: 503722 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BANSWRAS ISIN Code: INE629D01012
BSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar 105.00 -2.05
(-1.91%)
OPEN

106.55

 HIGH

110.00

 LOW

105.00
NSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar 104.15 -3.80
(-3.52%)
OPEN

108.10

 HIGH

108.50

 LOW

103.80
About Banswara Syntex Ltd.

Banswara Syntex Ltd

Incorporated in 1976 and promoted by R L Toshniwal and associates, Banswara Syntex manufactures special dyed yarns, and shuttleless woven fabric. The company has an installed capacity of 69056 spindles and 92 air-jet looms as on March 2002,and supplies its products to leading fabric and garment producers, in India and abroad. The company is a government-recognised Export House and its major cli...> More

Banswara Syntex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   180
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.86
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.93
Book Value / Share () [*S] 153.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Banswara Syntex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 341.72 304.42 12.25
Other Income 5.84 1.22 378.69
Total Income 347.56 305.64 13.72
Total Expenses 313.1 268.96 16.41
Operating Profit 34.46 36.67 -6.03
Net Profit 2.73 3.99 -31.58
Equity Capital 17.12 16.93 -
Banswara Syntex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JCT 3.13 2.29 187.21
Faze Three 76.85 -3.94 186.90
DCM 99.50 1.22 185.87
Banswara Syntex 105.00 -1.91 179.97
Integra Engg. 52.50 -2.87 179.55
Mallcom (India) 272.50 -6.03 170.04
Damodar Indust. 141.90 2.94 157.93
Banswara Syntex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.86
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.41
Banswara Syntex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.71% -8.32% 0.03% -0.99%
1 Month -13.37% -12.77% -1.58% -0.96%
3 Month -23.08% -23.84% 1.59% 0.87%
6 Month -20.84% -22.97% 4.97% 4.23%
1 Year -28.86% -29.72% 16.62% 15.99%
3 Year 57.54% 55.10% 16.69% 18.25%

Banswara Syntex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 105.00
110.00
Week Low/High 105.00
117.00
Month Low/High 105.00
123.00
YEAR Low/High 105.00
261.00
All TIME Low/High 0.67
261.00

