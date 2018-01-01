Banswara Syntex Ltd

Incorporated in 1976 and promoted by R L Toshniwal and associates, Banswara Syntex manufactures special dyed yarns, and shuttleless woven fabric. The company has an installed capacity of 69056 spindles and 92 air-jet looms as on March 2002,and supplies its products to leading fabric and garment producers, in India and abroad. The company is a government-recognised Export House and its major cli...> More