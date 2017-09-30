JUST IN
Baroda Extrusion Ltd.

BSE: 513502 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE927K01023
BSE LIVE 15:18 | 09 Mar 0.28 -0.01
(-3.45%)
OPEN

0.28

 HIGH

0.28

 LOW

0.28
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Baroda Extrusion Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Baroda Extrusion Ltd.

Baroda Extrusion Ltd

Baroda Extrusion Ltd was incorporated in the year 1991. The company is the first Copper extrusion plant in India having excellent infrastructure and facilities in house. The manufacturing plant is situated at Village Garadiya, Tal. Savli Dist. Vadodara. The plan is fully equipped with modern machineries and testing facilities to meet the requirement of customers. The plant is fully equipped w...> More

Baroda Extrusion Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Baroda Extrusion Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.11 2.09 335.89
Other Income 0.88 0.01 8700
Total Income 9.99 2.09 377.99
Total Expenses 9.67 2.67 262.17
Operating Profit 0.32 -0.57 156.14
Net Profit 0.32 -0.57 156.14
Equity Capital 14.9 14.9 -
Baroda Extrusion Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rajdarshan Inds 16.90 0.00 5.26
Guj.NRE-DVR 0.97 -6.73 5.09
Auroma Coke 7.13 -4.93 4.51
Baroda Extrusion 0.28 -3.45 4.17
MFS Intercorp 8.85 -4.94 3.82
Monnet Inds. 10.20 0.20 3.75
Foundry Fuel 4.59 4.32 3.68
Baroda Extrusion Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.24
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.11
Baroda Extrusion Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.32%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.55%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.78%
3 Year -47.17% NA 17.24% 19.05%

Baroda Extrusion Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.28
0.28
Week Low/High 0.28
0.00
Month Low/High 0.28
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.28
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.07
8.00

