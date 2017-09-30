Baroda Extrusion Ltd.
|BSE: 513502
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE927K01023
|BSE LIVE 15:18 | 09 Mar
|0.28
|
-0.01
(-3.45%)
|
OPEN
0.28
|
HIGH
0.28
|
LOW
0.28
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Baroda Extrusion Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Baroda Extrusion Ltd.
Baroda Extrusion Ltd was incorporated in the year 1991. The company is the first Copper extrusion plant in India having excellent infrastructure and facilities in house. The manufacturing plant is situated at Village Garadiya, Tal. Savli Dist. Vadodara. The plan is fully equipped with modern machineries and testing facilities to meet the requirement of customers. The plant is fully equipped w...> More
Baroda Extrusion Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-1.19
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.24
Announcement
-
Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
Resubmission Of Financial Results For The Half Year Ended September2017
-
Financial Results With Statement Of Assets And Liability And Limited Review Report As On 30.09.17
-
Baroda Extrusion Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.11
|2.09
|335.89
|Other Income
|0.88
|0.01
|8700
|Total Income
|9.99
|2.09
|377.99
|Total Expenses
|9.67
|2.67
|262.17
|Operating Profit
|0.32
|-0.57
|156.14
|Net Profit
|0.32
|-0.57
|156.14
|Equity Capital
|14.9
|14.9
|-
Baroda Extrusion Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rajdarshan Inds
|16.90
|0.00
|5.26
|Guj.NRE-DVR
|0.97
|-6.73
|5.09
|Auroma Coke
|7.13
|-4.93
|4.51
|Baroda Extrusion
|0.28
|-3.45
|4.17
|MFS Intercorp
|8.85
|-4.94
|3.82
|Monnet Inds.
|10.20
|0.20
|3.75
|Foundry Fuel
|4.59
|4.32
|3.68
Baroda Extrusion Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.32%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.55%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.78%
|3 Year
|-47.17%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.05%
Baroda Extrusion Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.28
|
|0.28
|Week Low/High
|0.28
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.28
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.28
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.07
|
|8.00
