Baroda Extrusion Ltd

Baroda Extrusion Ltd was incorporated in the year 1991. The company is the first Copper extrusion plant in India having excellent infrastructure and facilities in house. The manufacturing plant is situated at Village Garadiya, Tal. Savli Dist. Vadodara. The plan is fully equipped with modern machineries and testing facilities to meet the requirement of customers. The plant is fully equipped w...> More