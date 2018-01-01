Baron Infotech Ltd.
|BSE: 532336
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE228B01017
|BSE 10:19 | 12 Mar
|0.32
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.32
|
HIGH
0.32
|
LOW
0.32
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Baron Infotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.32
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.32
|VOLUME
|1970
|52-Week high
|0.50
|52-Week low
|0.31
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.32
|Sell Qty
|6425.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Baron Infotech Ltd.
Baron Infotech was incorporated on 2nd December, 1996 to acquire Baron Information Technologies, a proprietary concern owned by Mr Rama Raju, who is the founder director of the Company. The Company is currently operating in the areas of developing and implementing Banking automation solutions and Enterprise Resource planning products besides providing maintenance for these products. The Company...> More
Baron Infotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.64
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.20
Baron Infotech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|10.2
|10.2
|-
Baron Infotech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Softech Infinium
|1.02
|-0.97
|0.41
|Virgo Global
|0.38
|-2.56
|0.40
|Dot Com Global
|0.67
|-4.29
|0.36
|Baron Infotech
|0.32
|0.00
|0.33
|Innovation Soft.
|1.07
|0.00
|0.32
|Datasoft Applica
|0.77
|4.05
|0.24
Baron Infotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Baron Infotech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.03%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-33.33%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-40.74%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Baron Infotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.32
|
|0.32
|Week Low/High
|0.32
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.32
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.31
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.23
|
|35.00
