Baron Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 532336 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE228B01017
BSE 10:19 | 12 Mar 0.32 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.32

 HIGH

0.32

 LOW

0.32
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Baron Infotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Baron Infotech Ltd.

Baron Infotech Ltd

Baron Infotech was incorporated on 2nd December, 1996 to acquire Baron Information Technologies, a proprietary concern owned by Mr Rama Raju, who is the founder director of the Company. The Company is currently operating in the areas of developing and implementing Banking automation solutions and Enterprise Resource planning products besides providing maintenance for these products. The Company

Baron Infotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Baron Infotech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 0.01 100
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 0.01 100
Total Expenses 0.01 0.02 -50
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 10.2 10.2 -
Baron Infotech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Softech Infinium 1.02 -0.97 0.41
Virgo Global 0.38 -2.56 0.40
Dot Com Global 0.67 -4.29 0.36
Baron Infotech 0.32 0.00 0.33
Innovation Soft. 1.07 0.00 0.32
Datasoft Applica 0.77 4.05 0.24
Baron Infotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 12.44
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 85.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.54
Baron Infotech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.03% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -33.33% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -40.74% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Baron Infotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.32
0.32
Week Low/High 0.32
0.00
Month Low/High 0.32
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.31
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.23
35.00

