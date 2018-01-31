JUST IN
Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd.

BSE: 524687 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE473E01021
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 7.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

7.00

 HIGH

7.34

 LOW

7.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd.

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd

Basant Aro-Tech (India) Ltd, formerly Shisherkumar Basantkumar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd., incorporated on Oct 16, '90, and promoted by the Bhartia group is engaged in the business of manufacturing of NPK mixed granulated fertilizers and SSP fertiliser. The company markets its products under the brand name Krishi Sanjivani and has selling arrangements with Rallis India. The company came out with an ...> More

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   63
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.11
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.71
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 46.76 55.9 -16.35
Other Income 0.04 0.02 100
Total Income 46.8 55.93 -16.32
Total Expenses 42.78 51.95 -17.65
Operating Profit 4.02 3.97 1.26
Net Profit 0.23 0.14 64.29
Equity Capital 9.06 9.06 -
> More on Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd Financials Results

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rama Phosphates 85.30 0.35 150.90
Khaitan Chemical 15.55 3.67 150.83
Bharat Agri 139.30 1.98 73.69
Basant Agro Tech 7.00 0.00 63.42
Shiva Global 62.00 0.49 61.94
Indra Industries 38.00 -5.00 24.62
Teesta Agro Ind. 31.45 -4.98 17.64
> More on Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd Peer Group

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.64
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 36.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.54
> More on Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.01% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.09% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.37% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -8.26% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -0.43% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -7.16% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.00
7.34
Week Low/High 6.75
7.00
Month Low/High 6.75
8.00
YEAR Low/High 6.10
12.00
All TIME Low/High 0.34
12.00

