Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd

Basant Aro-Tech (India) Ltd, formerly Shisherkumar Basantkumar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd., incorporated on Oct 16, '90, and promoted by the Bhartia group is engaged in the business of manufacturing of NPK mixed granulated fertilizers and SSP fertiliser. The company markets its products under the brand name Krishi Sanjivani and has selling arrangements with Rallis India. The company came out with an ...> More