Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 524687
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE473E01021
|
BSE
15:29 | 12 Mar
|
7.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
7.00
|
HIGH
7.34
|
LOW
7.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.00
|CLOSE
|7.00
|VOLUME
|72582
|52-Week high
|11.99
|52-Week low
|6.10
|P/E
|11.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|63
|Buy Price
|7.00
|Buy Qty
|311.00
|Sell Price
|7.09
|Sell Qty
|2000.00
About Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd.
Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd
Basant Aro-Tech (India) Ltd, formerly Shisherkumar Basantkumar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd., incorporated on Oct 16, '90, and promoted by the Bhartia group is engaged in the business of manufacturing of NPK mixed granulated fertilizers and SSP fertiliser. The company markets its products under the brand name Krishi Sanjivani and has selling arrangements with Rallis India.
The company came out with an ...> More
Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|46.76
|55.9
|-16.35
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.02
|100
|Total Income
|46.8
|55.93
|-16.32
|Total Expenses
|42.78
|51.95
|-17.65
|Operating Profit
|4.02
|3.97
|1.26
|Net Profit
|0.23
|0.14
|64.29
|Equity Capital
|9.06
|9.06
| -
Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.01%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.09%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.37%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-8.26%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-0.43%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-7.16%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.00
|
|7.34
|Week Low/High
|6.75
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|6.75
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.10
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.34
|
|12.00
Quick Links for Basant Agro Tech (India):