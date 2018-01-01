BASF India Ltd.
|BSE: 500042
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BASF
|ISIN Code: INE373A01013
|BSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar
|2067.00
|
9.80
(0.48%)
|
OPEN
2076.95
|
HIGH
2099.05
|
LOW
2058.25
|NSE LIVE 13:29 | 12 Mar
|2065.95
|
5.45
(0.26%)
|
OPEN
2082.00
|
HIGH
2099.95
|
LOW
2059.80
About BASF India Ltd.
BASF India Ltd is a leading transnational company in the Indian chemical industry. The company manufactures and markets expandable polystyrene tanning agents leather chemicals and auxiliaries including specialised metal complexdyes leather dyes textile chemicals dispersions and speciality chemicals acrylic polymers in primary forms and crop protection chemicals. They are also involved in the tradi...> More
BASF India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8,948
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|26.73
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|77.33
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.05
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|292.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.06
News
Announcement
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
Board Meeting To Consider The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Mo
-
Board Meeting To Consider The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Mo
-
BASF India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1278.74
|1122.49
|13.92
|Other Income
|11.67
|19.17
|-39.12
|Total Income
|1290.41
|1141.66
|13.03
|Total Expenses
|1210.83
|1117.99
|8.3
|Operating Profit
|79.58
|23.67
|236.21
|Net Profit
|6.92
|-47.22
|114.65
|Equity Capital
|43.29
|43.29
|-
BASF India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Godrej Inds.
|538.15
|-1.38
|18097.99
|Tata Chemicals
|683.00
|-0.59
|17400.11
|Aarti Inds.
|1153.90
|-0.89
|9475.83
|BASF India
|2067.00
|0.48
|8948.04
|Solar Inds.
|986.35
|-0.54
|8926.47
|Guj Fluorochem
|774.00
|-0.79
|8506.26
|Atul
|2627.00
|-0.44
|7791.68
BASF India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
BASF India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.53%
|0.97%
|-0.11%
|-1.07%
|1 Month
|-6.52%
|-2.63%
|-1.72%
|-1.04%
|3 Month
|3.70%
|3.63%
|1.45%
|0.78%
|6 Month
|41.75%
|42.29%
|4.82%
|4.14%
|1 Year
|71.70%
|70.81%
|16.45%
|15.90%
|3 Year
|76.58%
|80.13%
|16.52%
|18.15%
BASF India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2058.25
|
|2099.05
|Week Low/High
|1966.10
|
|2133.00
|Month Low/High
|1966.10
|
|2270.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1171.05
|
|2430.00
|All TIME Low/High
|43.54
|
|2430.00
