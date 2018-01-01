JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » BASF India Ltd

BASF India Ltd.

BSE: 500042 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BASF ISIN Code: INE373A01013
BSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar 2067.00 9.80
(0.48%)
OPEN

2076.95

 HIGH

2099.05

 LOW

2058.25
NSE LIVE 13:29 | 12 Mar 2065.95 5.45
(0.26%)
OPEN

2082.00

 HIGH

2099.95

 LOW

2059.80
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2076.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2057.20
VOLUME 1739
52-Week high 2430.00
52-Week low 1171.05
P/E 77.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8,948
Buy Price 2067.00
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 2074.40
Sell Qty 5.00
OPEN 2076.95
CLOSE 2057.20
VOLUME 1739
52-Week high 2430.00
52-Week low 1171.05
P/E 77.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8,948
Buy Price 2067.00
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 2074.40
Sell Qty 5.00

About BASF India Ltd.

BASF India Ltd

BASF India Ltd is a leading transnational company in the Indian chemical industry. The company manufactures and markets expandable polystyrene tanning agents leather chemicals and auxiliaries including specialised metal complexdyes leather dyes textile chemicals dispersions and speciality chemicals acrylic polymers in primary forms and crop protection chemicals. They are also involved in the tradi...> More

BASF India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8,948
EPS - TTM () [*S] 26.73
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 77.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.05
Book Value / Share () [*S] 292.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

BASF India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1278.74 1122.49 13.92
Other Income 11.67 19.17 -39.12
Total Income 1290.41 1141.66 13.03
Total Expenses 1210.83 1117.99 8.3
Operating Profit 79.58 23.67 236.21
Net Profit 6.92 -47.22 114.65
Equity Capital 43.29 43.29 -
> More on BASF India Ltd Financials Results

BASF India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Godrej Inds. 538.15 -1.38 18097.99
Tata Chemicals 683.00 -0.59 17400.11
Aarti Inds. 1153.90 -0.89 9475.83
BASF India 2067.00 0.48 8948.04
Solar Inds. 986.35 -0.54 8926.47
Guj Fluorochem 774.00 -0.79 8506.26
Atul 2627.00 -0.44 7791.68
> More on BASF India Ltd Peer Group

BASF India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.33
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 2.40
Insurance 6.27
Mutual Funds 1.34
Indian Public 14.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.89
> More on BASF India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

BASF India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.53% 0.97% -0.11% -1.07%
1 Month -6.52% -2.63% -1.72% -1.04%
3 Month 3.70% 3.63% 1.45% 0.78%
6 Month 41.75% 42.29% 4.82% 4.14%
1 Year 71.70% 70.81% 16.45% 15.90%
3 Year 76.58% 80.13% 16.52% 18.15%

BASF India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2058.25
2099.05
Week Low/High 1966.10
2133.00
Month Low/High 1966.10
2270.00
YEAR Low/High 1171.05
2430.00
All TIME Low/High 43.54
2430.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for BASF India: