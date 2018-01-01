JUST IN
Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd.

BSE: 511210 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE465D01011
BSE LIVE 11:32 | 28 Sep Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 26.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 27.55
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 26.20
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 26.20
Sell Qty 93.00
About Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd.

Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd

Basil Infrastructure Projects Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in setting up two hotel projects in Hyderabad. The Company is focusing on exploring various opportunities to develop infrastructure and hotel projects under public private participation (PPP) mode in collaboration with other developers in India. The Company operates in rent/hire segment. Golden Jubilee Hotels L...> More

Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Expenses 0.05 0.04 25
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.02 -50
Net Profit -0.1 -0.08 -25
Equity Capital 2.85 2.85 -
Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Essar Securities 5.41 -1.99 7.73
Moongipa Sec. 15.30 0.33 7.67
Visco Trade 15.60 1.30 7.49
Basil Infra 26.20 -4.90 7.47
KJMC Corporate 23.80 4.85 7.47
Oasis Sec. 40.00 0.00 7.40
DJS Stock 0.97 -4.90 7.32
Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.38
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.12
Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.34% -0.70%
1 Month NA NA -1.28% -0.66%
3 Month NA NA 1.91% 1.17%
6 Month NA NA 5.30% 4.54%
1 Year NA NA 16.98% 16.34%
3 Year NA NA 17.05% 18.60%

Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 26.20
26.20
Week Low/High 0.00
26.20
Month Low/High 0.00
26.20
YEAR Low/High 0.00
26.20
All TIME Low/High 2.00
100.00

