Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 511210
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE465D01011
|
BSE
LIVE
11:32 | 28 Sep
|
Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|26.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|27.55
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|26.20
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|26.20
|Sell Qty
|93.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|26.20
|CLOSE
|27.55
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|26.20
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|26.20
|Sell Qty
|93.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7.47
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd.
Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd
Basil Infrastructure Projects Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in setting up two hotel projects in Hyderabad. The Company is focusing on exploring various opportunities to develop infrastructure and hotel projects under public private participation (PPP) mode in collaboration with other developers in India. The Company operates in rent/hire segment. Golden Jubilee Hotels L...> More
Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd - Financial Results
Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd - Peer Group
Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.34%
|-0.70%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.28%
|-0.66%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.91%
|1.17%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.30%
|4.54%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.98%
|16.34%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.05%
|18.60%
Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|26.20
|
|26.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|26.20
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|26.20
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|26.20
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|100.00
