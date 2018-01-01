Bata India Ltd.
|BSE: 500043
|Sector: Others
|NSE: BATAINDIA
|ISIN Code: INE176A01028
|BSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar
|712.70
|
4.60
(0.65%)
|
OPEN
708.65
|
HIGH
721.55
|
LOW
708.65
|NSE LIVE 13:31 | 12 Mar
|713.85
|
6.10
(0.86%)
|
OPEN
705.10
|
HIGH
722.00
|
LOW
705.10
About Bata India Ltd.
Bata India Ltd is the largest footwear retailer and the leader in the footwear industry in India. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through their retail and wholesale network. They are having their production facilities at Batanagar in West Bengal, Patna and Hathidah in Bihar, Faridabad in Haryana, Bangalore in Karnataka and Hosur in Ta...> More
Bata India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9,160
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|16.14
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|44.16
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|70.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.49
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|105.79
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.74
Announcement
Bata India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|674
|634.66
|6.2
|Other Income
|10.73
|16.16
|-33.6
|Total Income
|684.73
|650.81
|5.21
|Total Expenses
|562.52
|577.79
|-2.64
|Operating Profit
|122.21
|73.02
|67.37
|Net Profit
|68.17
|37.71
|80.77
|Equity Capital
|64.26
|64.26
|-
Bata India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bata India
|712.70
|0.65
|9159.62
|Relaxo Footwear
|615.00
|-0.05
|7404.60
|Mirza Internatio
|122.25
|-0.24
|1470.67
|Khadim India
|663.65
|-0.90
|1192.58
Bata India Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|23/11
|Motilal Oswal
|Sell
|748
|Details
|06/12
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|415
|Details
Bata India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.62%
|-1.31%
|-0.11%
|-1.07%
|1 Month
|-0.28%
|-0.15%
|-1.72%
|-1.04%
|3 Month
|-0.71%
|-3.03%
|1.45%
|0.78%
|6 Month
|-0.60%
|3.11%
|4.82%
|4.14%
|1 Year
|40.06%
|43.62%
|16.46%
|15.90%
|3 Year
|16.73%
|16.10%
|16.52%
|18.15%
Bata India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|708.65
|
|721.55
|Week Low/High
|696.45
|
|726.00
|Month Low/High
|695.00
|
|750.00
|YEAR Low/High
|492.45
|
|833.00
|All TIME Low/High
|11.85
|
|833.00
