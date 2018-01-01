JUST IN
Bata India Ltd.

BSE: 500043 Sector: Others
NSE: BATAINDIA ISIN Code: INE176A01028
BSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar 712.70 4.60
(0.65%)
OPEN

708.65

 HIGH

721.55

 LOW

708.65
NSE LIVE 13:31 | 12 Mar 713.85 6.10
(0.86%)
OPEN

705.10

 HIGH

722.00

 LOW

705.10
About Bata India Ltd.

Bata India Ltd

Bata India Ltd is the largest footwear retailer and the leader in the footwear industry in India. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through their retail and wholesale network. They are having their production facilities at Batanagar in West Bengal, Patna and Hathidah in Bihar, Faridabad in Haryana, Bangalore in Karnataka and Hosur in Ta...> More

Bata India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9,160
EPS - TTM () [*S] 16.14
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 44.16
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   70.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.49
Book Value / Share () [*S] 105.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Bata India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 674 634.66 6.2
Other Income 10.73 16.16 -33.6
Total Income 684.73 650.81 5.21
Total Expenses 562.52 577.79 -2.64
Operating Profit 122.21 73.02 67.37
Net Profit 68.17 37.71 80.77
Equity Capital 64.26 64.26 -
Bata India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bata India 712.70 0.65 9159.62
Relaxo Footwear 615.00 -0.05 7404.60
Mirza Internatio 122.25 -0.24 1470.67
Khadim India 663.65 -0.90 1192.58
Bata India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.96
Banks/FIs 0.34
FIIs 7.17
Insurance 7.66
Mutual Funds 16.19
Indian Public 12.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.03
Bata India Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
23/11 Motilal Oswal Sell 748 PDF IconDetails
06/12 Motilal Oswal Buy 415 PDF IconDetails
Bata India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.62% -1.31% -0.11% -1.07%
1 Month -0.28% -0.15% -1.72% -1.04%
3 Month -0.71% -3.03% 1.45% 0.78%
6 Month -0.60% 3.11% 4.82% 4.14%
1 Year 40.06% 43.62% 16.46% 15.90%
3 Year 16.73% 16.10% 16.52% 18.15%

Bata India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 708.65
721.55
Week Low/High 696.45
726.00
Month Low/High 695.00
750.00
YEAR Low/High 492.45
833.00
All TIME Low/High 11.85
833.00

