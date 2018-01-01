Batliboi Ltd.
|BSE: 522004
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BATLIBOI
|ISIN Code: INE177C01022
|BSE 14:55 | 12 Mar
|26.45
|
0.80
(3.12%)
|
OPEN
25.55
|
HIGH
26.50
|
LOW
25.20
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Batliboi Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|25.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|25.65
|VOLUME
|63144
|52-Week high
|54.75
|52-Week low
|22.15
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|76
|Buy Price
|25.50
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|26.45
|Sell Qty
|9.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|76
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Batliboi Ltd.
Founded in 1892 by Jehangir Framji Batliboi, Batliboi was sold to the late Bhogilal Leherchand - a diamond trader in 1916. It became a private limited company in 1963 and a public limited company in 1978. In Aug.'84, it was amalgamated with Batliboi Engineering Company, which was incorporated in 1941. The company has three divisions -- manufacturing division which manufactures machine tools, t...> More
Batliboi Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|76
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|59.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.45
Announcement
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
-
Reg. 7(3)- Compliance Certificate (RTA & Compliance Officer)
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017.
Batliboi Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|26.47
|43.5
|-39.15
|Other Income
|0.75
|0.03
|2400
|Total Income
|27.22
|43.53
|-37.47
|Total Expenses
|26.61
|47.11
|-43.52
|Operating Profit
|0.61
|-3.58
|117.04
|Net Profit
|-1.39
|-6.19
|77.54
|Equity Capital
|14.36
|14.36
|-
Batliboi Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Commercial Eng.
|15.60
|4.70
|85.71
|Fluidomat
|172.20
|-0.20
|84.89
|Premier
|26.50
|1.73
|80.48
|Batliboi
|26.45
|3.12
|75.96
|Sika Interplant
|161.15
|-2.95
|68.33
|Welcast Steels
|792.05
|-4.26
|50.69
|Raunaq EPC Intl.
|128.00
|-1.39
|42.75
Batliboi Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Batliboi Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.94%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-28.03%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.54%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-6.70%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|15.25%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|19.14%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Batliboi Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|25.20
|
|26.50
|Week Low/High
|24.30
|
|28.00
|Month Low/High
|24.30
|
|37.00
|YEAR Low/High
|22.15
|
|55.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|140.00
Quick Links for Batliboi:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices