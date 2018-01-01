Batliboi Ltd

Founded in 1892 by Jehangir Framji Batliboi, Batliboi was sold to the late Bhogilal Leherchand - a diamond trader in 1916. It became a private limited company in 1963 and a public limited company in 1978. In Aug.'84, it was amalgamated with Batliboi Engineering Company, which was incorporated in 1941. The company has three divisions -- manufacturing division which manufactures machine tools, t...> More