JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Batliboi Ltd

Batliboi Ltd.

BSE: 522004 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BATLIBOI ISIN Code: INE177C01022
BSE 14:55 | 12 Mar 26.45 0.80
(3.12%)
OPEN

25.55

 HIGH

26.50

 LOW

25.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Batliboi Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 25.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 25.65
VOLUME 63144
52-Week high 54.75
52-Week low 22.15
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 76
Buy Price 25.50
Buy Qty 1000.00
Sell Price 26.45
Sell Qty 9.00
OPEN 25.55
CLOSE 25.65
VOLUME 63144
52-Week high 54.75
52-Week low 22.15
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 76
Buy Price 25.50
Buy Qty 1000.00
Sell Price 26.45
Sell Qty 9.00

About Batliboi Ltd.

Batliboi Ltd

Founded in 1892 by Jehangir Framji Batliboi, Batliboi was sold to the late Bhogilal Leherchand - a diamond trader in 1916. It became a private limited company in 1963 and a public limited company in 1978. In Aug.'84, it was amalgamated with Batliboi Engineering Company, which was incorporated in 1941. The company has three divisions -- manufacturing division which manufactures machine tools, t...> More

Batliboi Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   76
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 59.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Batliboi Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 26.47 43.5 -39.15
Other Income 0.75 0.03 2400
Total Income 27.22 43.53 -37.47
Total Expenses 26.61 47.11 -43.52
Operating Profit 0.61 -3.58 117.04
Net Profit -1.39 -6.19 77.54
Equity Capital 14.36 14.36 -
> More on Batliboi Ltd Financials Results

Batliboi Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Commercial Eng. 15.60 4.70 85.71
Fluidomat 172.20 -0.20 84.89
Premier 26.50 1.73 80.48
Batliboi 26.45 3.12 75.96
Sika Interplant 161.15 -2.95 68.33
Welcast Steels 792.05 -4.26 50.69
Raunaq EPC Intl. 128.00 -1.39 42.75
> More on Batliboi Ltd Peer Group

Batliboi Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.88
> More on Batliboi Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Batliboi Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.94% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -28.03% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.54% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -6.70% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 15.25% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 19.14% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Batliboi Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 25.20
26.50
Week Low/High 24.30
28.00
Month Low/High 24.30
37.00
YEAR Low/High 22.15
55.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
140.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Batliboi: