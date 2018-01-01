Bayer CropScience Ltd.
|BSE: 506285
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: BAYERCROP
|ISIN Code: INE462A01022
|BSE LIVE 14:34 | 12 Mar
|4069.95
|
44.45
(1.10%)
|
OPEN
4025.00
|
HIGH
4069.95
|
LOW
3988.30
|NSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar
|4045.00
|
14.15
(0.35%)
|
OPEN
4067.00
|
HIGH
4067.00
|
LOW
3983.85
About Bayer CropScience Ltd.
Bayer CropScience is a world leader in the areas of crop protection, pest control, seeds and plant biotechnology. The company offers comprehensive solutions for modern, sustainable agriculture and non-agricultural applications. The company operates in the area of Crop Protection, Environmental Science and BioScience. The company develops and markets fungicides, insecticides, herbicides, and seed t...> More
Bayer CropScience Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13,972
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|80.65
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|50.46
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|170.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.43
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|518.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.85
News
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017 And Limited Revi
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended On December 31 2017
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
Bayer CropScience Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|479.7
|662.5
|-27.59
|Other Income
|2.9
|21.1
|-86.26
|Total Income
|482.6
|683.6
|-29.4
|Total Expenses
|457.1
|616.5
|-25.86
|Operating Profit
|25.5
|67.1
|-62
|Net Profit
|10.7
|36.8
|-70.92
|Equity Capital
|34.3
|35.4
|-
Bayer CropScience Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|UPL
|712.00
|-0.08
|36194.52
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|4069.95
|1.10
|13972.14
|P I Inds.
|860.05
|0.63
|11860.09
|Rallis India
|230.50
|0.68
|4483.23
|Monsanto India
|2537.55
|-0.95
|4379.81
Bayer CropScience Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bayer CropScience Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|6.89%
|6.51%
|0.09%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|4.94%
|3.75%
|-1.53%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|1.70%
|1.14%
|1.65%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|-4.03%
|-0.38%
|5.03%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|7.81%
|5.88%
|16.69%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|19.99%
|16.24%
|16.75%
|18.37%
Bayer CropScience Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3988.30
|
|4069.95
|Week Low/High
|3751.20
|
|4069.95
|Month Low/High
|3751.20
|
|4069.95
|YEAR Low/High
|3685.00
|
|5050.00
|All TIME Low/High
|28.00
|
|5050.00
