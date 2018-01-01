JUST IN
Bayer CropScience Ltd.

BSE: 506285 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: BAYERCROP ISIN Code: INE462A01022
BSE LIVE 14:34 | 12 Mar 4069.95 44.45
(1.10%)
OPEN

4025.00

 HIGH

4069.95

 LOW

3988.30
NSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar 4045.00 14.15
(0.35%)
OPEN

4067.00

 HIGH

4067.00

 LOW

3983.85
About Bayer CropScience Ltd.

Bayer CropScience Ltd

Bayer CropScience is a world leader in the areas of crop protection, pest control, seeds and plant biotechnology. The company offers comprehensive solutions for modern, sustainable agriculture and non-agricultural applications. The company operates in the area of Crop Protection, Environmental Science and BioScience. The company develops and markets fungicides, insecticides, herbicides, and seed t...> More

Bayer CropScience Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13,972
EPS - TTM () [*S] 80.65
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 50.46
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   170.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.43
Book Value / Share () [*S] 518.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Bayer CropScience Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 479.7 662.5 -27.59
Other Income 2.9 21.1 -86.26
Total Income 482.6 683.6 -29.4
Total Expenses 457.1 616.5 -25.86
Operating Profit 25.5 67.1 -62
Net Profit 10.7 36.8 -70.92
Equity Capital 34.3 35.4 -
Bayer CropScience Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
UPL 712.00 -0.08 36194.52
Bayer Crop Sci. 4069.95 1.10 13972.14
P I Inds. 860.05 0.63 11860.09
Rallis India 230.50 0.68 4483.23
Monsanto India 2537.55 -0.95 4379.81
Bayer CropScience Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.70
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 5.21
Insurance 2.88
Mutual Funds 10.49
Indian Public 8.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.58
Bayer CropScience Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 6.89% 6.51% 0.09% -0.89%
1 Month 4.94% 3.75% -1.53% -0.86%
3 Month 1.70% 1.14% 1.65% 0.97%
6 Month -4.03% -0.38% 5.03% 4.34%
1 Year 7.81% 5.88% 16.69% 16.11%
3 Year 19.99% 16.24% 16.75% 18.37%

Bayer CropScience Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3988.30
4069.95
Week Low/High 3751.20
4069.95
Month Low/High 3751.20
4069.95
YEAR Low/High 3685.00
5050.00
All TIME Low/High 28.00
5050.00

