BCC Fuba India Ltd.

BSE: 517246 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE788D01016
BSE 14:45 | 12 Mar 18.10 -0.80
(-4.23%)
OPEN

19.00

 HIGH

19.80

 LOW

18.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan BCC Fuba India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About BCC Fuba India Ltd.

BCC Fuba India Ltd

BCC Fuba India (BCC) was promoted by D R Bhagat and his associates in collaboration with Fuba Hans Kolbe & Co, and DEG, both of Germany. Fuba, Germany, is the single largest manufacturer of professional grade printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Europe. DEG is a German financial company established for investment in developing countries. Together, these two collaborators hold about 20% of the company'...

BCC Fuba India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   28
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

BCC Fuba India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.1 1.92 113.54
Other Income -
Total Income 4.1 1.92 113.54
Total Expenses 4.27 1.99 114.57
Operating Profit -0.17 -0.07 -142.86
Net Profit -0.25 -0.11 -127.27
Equity Capital 6.06 6.06 -
BCC Fuba India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ruttonsha Intl. 50.35 4.90 35.04
Nexus Commoditie 56.00 -0.53 30.63
Cosmo Ferrites 23.15 -4.34 27.85
BCC Fuba India 18.10 -4.23 27.71
Dynavision 66.55 -3.55 25.56
Jaipan Inds. 39.70 -3.17 24.22
JCT Electronics 0.26 -3.70 20.50
BCC Fuba India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.85
Banks/FIs 0.82
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.47
Indian Public 54.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.25
BCC Fuba India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.84% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 76.59% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 686.96% NA 17.24% 19.02%

BCC Fuba India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.10
19.80
Week Low/High 17.10
19.80
Month Low/High 17.10
19.80
YEAR Low/High 10.24
22.00
All TIME Low/High 0.35
73.00

