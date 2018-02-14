BCC Fuba India Ltd.
|BSE: 517246
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE788D01016
|BSE 14:45 | 12 Mar
|18.10
|
-0.80
(-4.23%)
|
OPEN
19.00
|
HIGH
19.80
|
LOW
18.10
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|BCC Fuba India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|19.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.90
|VOLUME
|21500
|52-Week high
|21.70
|52-Week low
|10.24
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.10
|Sell Qty
|300.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About BCC Fuba India Ltd.
BCC Fuba India (BCC) was promoted by D R Bhagat and his associates in collaboration with Fuba Hans Kolbe & Co, and DEG, both of Germany. Fuba, Germany, is the single largest manufacturer of professional grade printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Europe. DEG is a German financial company established for investment in developing countries. Together, these two collaborators hold about 20% of the company'...> More
BCC Fuba India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|28
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.76
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.56
BCC Fuba India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.1
|1.92
|113.54
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|4.1
|1.92
|113.54
|Total Expenses
|4.27
|1.99
|114.57
|Operating Profit
|-0.17
|-0.07
|-142.86
|Net Profit
|-0.25
|-0.11
|-127.27
|Equity Capital
|6.06
|6.06
|-
BCC Fuba India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ruttonsha Intl.
|50.35
|4.90
|35.04
|Nexus Commoditie
|56.00
|-0.53
|30.63
|Cosmo Ferrites
|23.15
|-4.34
|27.85
|BCC Fuba India
|18.10
|-4.23
|27.71
|Dynavision
|66.55
|-3.55
|25.56
|Jaipan Inds.
|39.70
|-3.17
|24.22
|JCT Electronics
|0.26
|-3.70
|20.50
BCC Fuba India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
BCC Fuba India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.84%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|76.59%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|686.96%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
BCC Fuba India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.10
|
|19.80
|Week Low/High
|17.10
|
|19.80
|Month Low/High
|17.10
|
|19.80
|YEAR Low/High
|10.24
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|73.00
