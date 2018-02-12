You are here » Home
BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd.
|BSE: 524332
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE412G01016
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
135.65
|
-3.00
(-2.16%)
|
OPEN
137.60
|
HIGH
140.15
|
LOW
130.30
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd.
BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd
BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd is one of the largest agro-based industries of North India. The company is one of the leading vertically integrated plants in the country. The company is engaged in the business of edible oils includes refined oil in the name of Homecook, Vanaspati, Do Khajoor and Mustard as Murli. They are having their manufacturing unit located at Bhatinda in Punjab.
Homec...> More
BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd - Financial Results
> More on BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|232.76
|182.91
|27.25
|Other Income
|2.43
|1.22
|99.18
|Total Income
|235.19
|184.13
|27.73
|Total Expenses
|224.28
|171.05
|31.12
|Operating Profit
|10.91
|13.09
|-16.65
|Net Profit
|4.78
|3.93
|21.63
|Equity Capital
|14.15
|14.15
| -
BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd - Peer Group
BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.82%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.51%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-1.13%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|68.93%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|128.37%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|244.73%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|130.30
|
|140.15
|Week Low/High
|130.30
|
|150.00
|Month Low/High
|130.30
|
|184.00
|YEAR Low/High
|55.10
|
|196.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|196.00
