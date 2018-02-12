JUST IN
BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd.

BSE: 524332 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE412G01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 135.65 -3.00
(-2.16%)
OPEN

137.60

 HIGH

140.15

 LOW

130.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd Not listed in NSE
About BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd.

BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd

BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd is one of the largest agro-based industries of North India. The company is one of the leading vertically integrated plants in the country. The company is engaged in the business of edible oils includes refined oil in the name of Homecook, Vanaspati, Do Khajoor and Mustard as Murli. They are having their manufacturing unit located at Bhatinda in Punjab. Homec...> More

BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   213
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.78
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.65
Book Value / Share () [*S] 68.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.98
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 232.76 182.91 27.25
Other Income 2.43 1.22 99.18
Total Income 235.19 184.13 27.73
Total Expenses 224.28 171.05 31.12
Operating Profit 10.91 13.09 -16.65
Net Profit 4.78 3.93 21.63
Equity Capital 14.15 14.15 -
BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JVL Agro Indus 23.65 -0.42 397.08
Gokul Agro 21.50 -0.69 283.58
Kriti Nutrients 49.95 0.50 250.25
BCL Industries 135.65 -2.16 213.11
Gokul Refoils 13.75 0.73 181.36
Vijay Solvex 518.65 -1.99 165.97
CIAN Agro 47.15 0.00 131.97
BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.02
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.80
BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.82% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.51% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -1.13% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 68.93% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 128.37% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 244.73% NA 17.24% 19.01%

BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 130.30
140.15
Week Low/High 130.30
150.00
Month Low/High 130.30
184.00
YEAR Low/High 55.10
196.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
196.00

