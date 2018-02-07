BDH Industries Ltd.
About BDH Industries Ltd.
Incorporated in 1990 as a private limited company, BDH Industries (BDHIL) was converted into a public limited company in 1994. It was established to take over a going concern, Bombay Drug House Pvt Ltd. This company was amalgamated with BDHIL in 1994 and, since then, it has been manufacturing a wide range of drug formulations in the antibiotic, anti-inflamatory and anti-microbial segments. The ...> More
BDH Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|43
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.57
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|13.36
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.69
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|47.46
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.57
BDH Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.37
|11.72
|-2.99
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.3
|-43.33
|Total Income
|11.54
|12.02
|-3.99
|Total Expenses
|9.78
|10.36
|-5.6
|Operating Profit
|1.76
|1.66
|6.02
|Net Profit
|1.2
|0.93
|29.03
|Equity Capital
|5.76
|5.76
|-
BDH Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mercury Labs
|411.25
|1.54
|49.35
|Bafna Pharma.
|25.10
|-0.59
|46.84
|Samrat Pharma
|142.05
|-0.80
|43.89
|BDH Inds.
|74.40
|0.00
|42.85
|Ind-Swift
|7.85
|3.97
|42.51
|Parnax Lab
|49.50
|-2.85
|42.08
|Fredun Pharma
|142.70
|0.00
|41.81
BDH Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
BDH Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.70%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.66%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|3.26%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-0.80%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-1.78%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|98.66%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
BDH Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|74.40
|
|74.40
|Week Low/High
|72.00
|
|81.00
|Month Low/High
|72.00
|
|81.00
|YEAR Low/High
|62.10
|
|99.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.45
|
|140.00
