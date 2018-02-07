BDH Industries Ltd

Incorporated in 1990 as a private limited company, BDH Industries (BDHIL) was converted into a public limited company in 1994. It was established to take over a going concern, Bombay Drug House Pvt Ltd. This company was amalgamated with BDHIL in 1994 and, since then, it has been manufacturing a wide range of drug formulations in the antibiotic, anti-inflamatory and anti-microbial segments. The ...> More