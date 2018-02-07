JUST IN
BDH Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524828 Sector: Health care
NSE: MBIND ISIN Code: INE278D01018
BSE 15:12 | 12 Mar 74.40 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

74.40

 HIGH

74.40

 LOW

74.40
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BDH Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About BDH Industries Ltd.

BDH Industries Ltd

Incorporated in 1990 as a private limited company, BDH Industries (BDHIL) was converted into a public limited company in 1994. It was established to take over a going concern, Bombay Drug House Pvt Ltd. This company was amalgamated with BDHIL in 1994 and, since then, it has been manufacturing a wide range of drug formulations in the antibiotic, anti-inflamatory and anti-microbial segments. The ...> More

BDH Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   43
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.57
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.36
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.69
Book Value / Share () [*S] 47.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

BDH Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.37 11.72 -2.99
Other Income 0.17 0.3 -43.33
Total Income 11.54 12.02 -3.99
Total Expenses 9.78 10.36 -5.6
Operating Profit 1.76 1.66 6.02
Net Profit 1.2 0.93 29.03
Equity Capital 5.76 5.76 -
BDH Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mercury Labs 411.25 1.54 49.35
Bafna Pharma. 25.10 -0.59 46.84
Samrat Pharma 142.05 -0.80 43.89
BDH Inds. 74.40 0.00 42.85
Ind-Swift 7.85 3.97 42.51
Parnax Lab 49.50 -2.85 42.08
Fredun Pharma 142.70 0.00 41.81
BDH Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.42
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.43
BDH Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.70% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.66% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 3.26% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -0.80% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -1.78% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 98.66% NA 17.24% 19.01%

BDH Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 74.40
74.40
Week Low/High 72.00
81.00
Month Low/High 72.00
81.00
YEAR Low/High 62.10
99.00
All TIME Low/High 2.45
140.00

