About Beckons Industries Ltd.
Beckons Industries Ltd is a Punjab based company involved in Security Printing. The company manufactures and sells computer paper in India. They also engage in the technology development of micro algae for fuel, feed, and mitigation of flue gases. The company is a public limited company having listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. The company has very strong in-house research labs, international...> More
Beckons Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.87
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.05
Beckons Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2015
|Jun 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-0.27
|-
|Total Income
|-0.27
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.27
|0.17
|58.82
|Operating Profit
|-0.27
|-0.44
|38.64
|Net Profit
|-0.27
|-0.47
|42.55
|Equity Capital
|78.45
|78.45
|-
Beckons Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Linc Pen &Plast.
|431.60
|1.43
|638.34
|Kaiser Corporat.
|1.95
|0.00
|10.26
|Todays Writing
|2.05
|-4.21
|2.63
|Beckons Inds.
|0.19
|0.00
|1.49
Beckons Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Beckons Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-45.71%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Beckons Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.19
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|All TIME Low/High
|0.19
|
|86.00
