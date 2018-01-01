JUST IN
Beckons Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531937 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE955B01015
BSE 15:00 | 12 Dec Beckons Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beckons Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.19
CLOSE 0.19
VOLUME 72250
52-Week high 0.19
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.19
Buy Qty 27750.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Beckons Industries Ltd.

Beckons Industries Ltd

Beckons Industries Ltd is a Punjab based company involved in Security Printing. The company manufactures and sells computer paper in India. They also engage in the technology development of micro algae for fuel, feed, and mitigation of flue gases. The company is a public limited company having listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. The company has very strong in-house research labs, international...> More

Beckons Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Beckons Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2015 Jun 2014 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -0.27 -
Total Income -0.27 -
Total Expenses 0.27 0.17 58.82
Operating Profit -0.27 -0.44 38.64
Net Profit -0.27 -0.47 42.55
Equity Capital 78.45 78.45 -
Beckons Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Linc Pen &Plast. 431.60 1.43 638.34
Kaiser Corporat. 1.95 0.00 10.26
Todays Writing 2.05 -4.21 2.63
Beckons Inds. 0.19 0.00 1.49
Beckons Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 2.64
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 80.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.13
Beckons Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -45.71% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Beckons Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.19
0.19
Week Low/High 0.00
0.19
Month Low/High 0.00
0.19
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.19
All TIME Low/High 0.19
86.00

