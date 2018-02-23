JUST IN
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd.

BSE: 522650 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE142E01014
OPEN 180.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 172.35
VOLUME 220
52-Week high 194.95
52-Week low 116.40
P/E 42.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 40
Buy Price 166.40
Buy Qty 15.00
Sell Price 180.40
Sell Qty 10.00
About Bemco Hydraulics Ltd.

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd

BEMCO,orginally an Engineering Craftsman's shop in the late thirties has risen to be a premier producer of HYDRAULIC Presses equipments. It is located in Belgaum,Karnataka, a southwestern state in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1957. BEMCO now has a well planned and adequately equipped manufacturing set up where every infrastructure is available to design, develop and produce a...> More

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   40
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.27
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 42.25
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -18.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] -10.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.58 10.52 67.11
Other Income 0.17 0.17 0
Total Income 17.75 10.69 66.04
Total Expenses 14.26 9.44 51.06
Operating Profit 3.48 1.25 178.4
Net Profit 1.95 0.23 747.83
Equity Capital 2.19 2.19 -
> More on Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Financials Results

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sika Interplant 161.15 -2.95 68.33
Welcast Steels 792.05 -4.26 50.69
Raunaq EPC Intl. 128.00 -1.39 42.75
Bemco Hydraulics 180.40 4.67 39.51
Rapicut Carbides 68.00 -0.58 36.52
Solitaire Mach. 78.10 -0.51 35.46
Birla Precision 6.73 -1.46 35.43
> More on Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Peer Group

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.69
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.91
> More on Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.47% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 21.60% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 18.92% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.92% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 170.50
180.95
Week Low/High 170.50
195.00
Month Low/High 148.35
195.00
YEAR Low/High 116.40
195.00
All TIME Low/High 10.50
195.00

