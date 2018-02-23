Bemco Hydraulics Ltd.
|BSE: 522650
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE142E01014
|BSE 14:35 | 12 Mar
|180.40
|
8.05
(4.67%)
|
OPEN
180.95
|
HIGH
180.95
|
LOW
170.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|180.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|172.35
|VOLUME
|220
|52-Week high
|194.95
|52-Week low
|116.40
|P/E
|42.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|40
|Buy Price
|166.40
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|180.40
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About Bemco Hydraulics Ltd.
BEMCO,orginally an Engineering Craftsman's shop in the late thirties has risen to be a premier producer of HYDRAULIC Presses equipments. It is located in Belgaum,Karnataka, a southwestern state in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1957. BEMCO now has a well planned and adequately equipped manufacturing set up where every infrastructure is available to design, develop and produce a...> More
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|40
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.27
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|42.25
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-18.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-10.02
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
-
Meeting Of The Board Of Directors On Friday The 09Th February 2018.
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|17.58
|10.52
|67.11
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.17
|0
|Total Income
|17.75
|10.69
|66.04
|Total Expenses
|14.26
|9.44
|51.06
|Operating Profit
|3.48
|1.25
|178.4
|Net Profit
|1.95
|0.23
|747.83
|Equity Capital
|2.19
|2.19
|-
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sika Interplant
|161.15
|-2.95
|68.33
|Welcast Steels
|792.05
|-4.26
|50.69
|Raunaq EPC Intl.
|128.00
|-1.39
|42.75
|Bemco Hydraulics
|180.40
|4.67
|39.51
|Rapicut Carbides
|68.00
|-0.58
|36.52
|Solitaire Mach.
|78.10
|-0.51
|35.46
|Birla Precision
|6.73
|-1.46
|35.43
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.47%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|21.60%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|18.92%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.92%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|170.50
|
|180.95
|Week Low/High
|170.50
|
|195.00
|Month Low/High
|148.35
|
|195.00
|YEAR Low/High
|116.40
|
|195.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.50
|
|195.00
