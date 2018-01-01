JUST IN
Benares Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 509438 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664D01019
BSE LIVE 14:10 | 12 Mar 1300.00 -1.75
(-0.13%)
OPEN

1300.00

 HIGH

1314.00

 LOW

1300.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benares Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Benares Hotels Ltd.

Benares Hotels Ltd

Promoted by chairman Vibhuti Narayan Singh in 1971, Benares Hotels (BHL) is in the hotel business in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. In Mar.'94, it undertook a project, financed by term loans, to provide the hotel with a restaurant and bar. It has also finalised plans for further expansion of the hotel, which are currently under implementation. In 1994-95, the inflow of tourists into the country was a...

Benares Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   169
EPS - TTM () [*S] 29.72
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 43.74
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.15
Book Value / Share () [*S] 446.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Benares Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.78 16.27 -9.16
Other Income 0.04 0.4 -90
Total Income 14.82 16.67 -11.1
Total Expenses 10.37 10.06 3.08
Operating Profit 4.45 6.61 -32.68
Net Profit 2.49 3.8 -34.47
Equity Capital 1.3 1.3 -
Benares Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sinclairs Hotels 399.85 -0.14 222.72
Country Club Hos 13.49 0.45 220.49
Fomento Resorts 134.00 4.69 214.40
Benares Hotels 1300.00 -0.13 169.00
Blu.Coast Hotel. 127.50 -1.92 162.56
U P Hotels 297.70 4.97 160.76
Graviss Hospital 18.30 4.87 129.02
Benares Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.55
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.90
Benares Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.07% NA 0.29% -0.73%
1 Month 18.72% NA -1.33% -0.70%
3 Month 18.08% NA 1.85% 1.13%
6 Month 18.72% NA 5.24% 4.50%
1 Year 14.34% NA 16.92% 16.30%
3 Year 1.54% NA 16.98% 18.56%

Benares Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1300.00
1314.00
Week Low/High 1235.00
1340.00
Month Low/High 1050.00
1340.00
YEAR Low/High 1050.00
1388.00
All TIME Low/High 17.50
2179.00

