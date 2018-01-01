Benares Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 509438
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664D01019
|BSE LIVE 14:10 | 12 Mar
|1300.00
|
-1.75
(-0.13%)
|
OPEN
1300.00
|
HIGH
1314.00
|
LOW
1300.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Benares Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Benares Hotels Ltd.
Promoted by chairman Vibhuti Narayan Singh in 1971, Benares Hotels (BHL) is in the hotel business in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. In Mar.'94, it undertook a project, financed by term loans, to provide the hotel with a restaurant and bar. It has also finalised plans for further expansion of the hotel, which are currently under implementation. In 1994-95, the inflow of tourists into the country was a...> More
Benares Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|169
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|29.72
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|43.74
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|150.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|26 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.15
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|446.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.91
Benares Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.78
|16.27
|-9.16
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.4
|-90
|Total Income
|14.82
|16.67
|-11.1
|Total Expenses
|10.37
|10.06
|3.08
|Operating Profit
|4.45
|6.61
|-32.68
|Net Profit
|2.49
|3.8
|-34.47
|Equity Capital
|1.3
|1.3
|-
Benares Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sinclairs Hotels
|399.85
|-0.14
|222.72
|Country Club Hos
|13.49
|0.45
|220.49
|Fomento Resorts
|134.00
|4.69
|214.40
|Benares Hotels
|1300.00
|-0.13
|169.00
|Blu.Coast Hotel.
|127.50
|-1.92
|162.56
|U P Hotels
|297.70
|4.97
|160.76
|Graviss Hospital
|18.30
|4.87
|129.02
Benares Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Benares Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.07%
|NA
|0.29%
|-0.73%
|1 Month
|18.72%
|NA
|-1.33%
|-0.70%
|3 Month
|18.08%
|NA
|1.85%
|1.13%
|6 Month
|18.72%
|NA
|5.24%
|4.50%
|1 Year
|14.34%
|NA
|16.92%
|16.30%
|3 Year
|1.54%
|NA
|16.98%
|18.56%
Benares Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1300.00
|
|1314.00
|Week Low/High
|1235.00
|
|1340.00
|Month Low/High
|1050.00
|
|1340.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1050.00
|
|1388.00
|All TIME Low/High
|17.50
|
|2179.00
