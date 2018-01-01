Benares Hotels Ltd.

TO THE MEMBERS OF BENARES HOTELS LIMITED

1. Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Benares HotelsLimited ('the Company') which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2017 thestatement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income) the statement of cashflows and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended and a summary of thesignificant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referredto as "Ind AS financial statements").

2. Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements

2.1 The Company's Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparationand presentation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view ofthe financial position financial performance including other comprehensive income cashflows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principlesgenerally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribedunder Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

2.2 This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records inaccordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company andfor preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application ofappropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable andprudent; and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financialcontrols that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness ofthe accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind ASfinancial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from materialmisstatement whether due to fraud or error.

3. Auditor's Responsibility

3.1 Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Ind AS financial statementsbased on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act the accountingand auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit reportunder the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

3.2 We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified undersection 143(10) of the Act. Those Stand-ards require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetherthe Ind AS financial state-ments are free from material misstatement.

3.3 An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amountsand disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on theauditor's judgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of theInd AS financial statements whether due to fraud or error. In making those riskassessments the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company'spreparation of the Ind AS financial statements that give true and fair view in order todesign audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includesevaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of theaccounting estimates made by Company's Directors as well as evaluating the overallpresentation of the Ind AS financial statements.

3.4 We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriateto provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

4. Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us the Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act inthe manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accountingprinciples generally accepted in India including the Ind AS of the:

(a) Financial position of the Company as at 31 March 2017; and its

(b) Financial performance including other comprehensive income its cash flows and thechanges in equity for the year ended on that date;

5. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

5.1 As required by the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 ("the Order")issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 ofthe Act we give in the Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

5.2 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the bestof our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by theCompany so far as it appears from our examination ofthose books;

(c) the balance sheet the statement of profit and loss the cash flow statement andthe statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with thebooks of account;

(d) in our opinion the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with theAccounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rulesissued thereunder;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31March 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors isdisqualified as on 31 March 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section164 (2) of the Act;

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financialreporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to ourseparate report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor's Report inaccordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 in our opinionand to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financialposition in its financial statements- Refer Note 27to the Ind AS financial statements.

ii. the Company did not enter into any long-term contracts including derivativecontracts for which there were any material foreseeable loss;

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred tothe Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. the Company has provided requisite disclosures in its Ind AS financial statementsas to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8November 2016 to 30 December 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accountsmaintained by the Company- Refer Note 36 to the Ind AS financial statements

For N. Krishnaswamy & Co

Chartered Accountants

(Registration No. 001555S)

N. Krishnaswamy

Partner (M. No. 004797)

Mumbai 8 th May 2017

Annexure-A to the Auditor's Report

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of Benares Hotels Limited for theyear ended 31 March 2017. We report that: -

(i) (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars includingquantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) All the assets have been physically verified by the Management during the year andthere is a regular programme ofverification which in our opinion is reasonable havingregard to the size of the company and the nature ofits assets

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of ourexamination of the records of the Company the title deeds of immovable properties areheld in the name ofthe Company.

(ii) (a) (a) The Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonableintervals by the management.

(b) The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management arereasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of itsbusiness.

(c) The company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticedon verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material and thesame has been properly dealt with in the books ofaccount.

(iii) The company has not taken or given any loan from or to any companies covered inthe register under section 189 of the Companies Act 2013.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us theCompany has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act with respectto the loans and investments made.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public under the provision ofthe Sec.73 to76 of the Act.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records undersection 148(1) of the Act for any of the services rendered by the Company

(vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputedstatutory dues including provident fund investor education protection fund employees'state insurance income tax sales tax wealth tax custom duty cess and other materialstatutory dues applicable to it.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no materialdues of wealth tax duty of customs and cess which have not been deposited with theappropriate authorities on account of any dispute. However according to information andexplanations given to us the following dues of income tax sales tax service tax andvalue added tax have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes:

Statute Amt (Rs. In Lakhs) Pertaining to Period Forums Where Pending Income Tax Act 1961 153.97* FY2008-09 and 2009-10 CIT-Appeals (Varanasi) Income Tax Act 1961 12.79 FY2007-08 and 2012-13 CIT-Appeals (Varanasi) Service Tax (Finance Act 1994) 27.82** 2008-09 to 2011-12 Addl. Commissioner Cental excise Allahabad Uttar Pradesh Trade Tax Act 26.27** FY2006-07 and 2007-08 1st Appellate Tribunal UPVAT UP Value Addes Tax 2.92 FY2009-10 and 2012-13 1st Appellate Tribunal UPVAT UP Luxury Tax Act 1.21 FY2012-13 and 2013-14 Assessing Officer UP Luxury Tax

* the case for both the years was decided by ITAT in favour of the company however onappeal of the revenues the High Court has referred the case back to CIT- A forreconsideration of the facts involved.

**net of amounts paid under protest.

(viii) The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any financialinstitution banks governmentor debenture holders during the year. Accordingly paragraph3(viii) of the Order is not applicable

(ix) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or furtherpublic offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordinglyparagraph 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us no material fraud by theCompany or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported duringthe course ofour audit.

(xi) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on ourexamination of the records of the company the Company has paid/provided for managerialremuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions ofsection 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us theCompany is not a nidhi company. Accordingly paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is notapplicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on ourexamination of the records of the Company transactions with the related parties are incompliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of suchtransactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by theapplicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on ourexamination of the records of the Company the Company has not made any preferentialallotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures duringthe year.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on ourexamination of the records of the Company the Company has not entered into non- cashtransactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly paragraph 3(xv) ofthe Order is not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the ReserveBank of India Act 1934

For and on behalf of

N. KRISHNASWAMY & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 001555S

N. KRISHNASWAMY

Partner (Membership No. 004797)

Place: Mumbai Dated : 8 th May 2017

Annexure-B to the Auditor's Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section143 of the Companies Act 2013 ("theAct")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BenaresHotel Limited ("the Company") as of March 31 2017 in conjunction with our auditof the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management's Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company's management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internalfinancial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteriaestablished by the Company considering the essential components of internal control statedin the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reportingissued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilitiesinclude the design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controlsthat were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of itsbusiness including adherence to company's policies the safeguarding of its assets theprevention and detection of frauds and errors the accuracy and completeness of theaccounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information asrequired under the Companies Act 2013.

Auditors' Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's internal financialcontrols over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordancewith the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting(the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing to the extent applicable toan audit of internal financial controls both issued by the Institute of CharteredAccountants ofIndia. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply withethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance aboutwhether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established andmaintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy ofthe internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operatingeffectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining anunderstanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting assessing the riskthat a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operatingeffectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selecteddepend on the auditor's judgment including the assessment of the risks of materialmisstatement of the Ind AS financial statements whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our qualified / adverse audit opinion on the Company's internalfinancial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company's internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designedto provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and thepreparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generallyaccepted accounting principles. A company's internal financial control over financialreporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance ofrecords that in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect the transactions anddispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance thattransactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements inaccordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts andexpenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations ofmanagement and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regardingprevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition use or disposition of thecompany's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financialreporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override ofcontrols material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financialreporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controlover financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or thatthe degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion the Company has in all material respects an adequate internalfinancial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controlsover financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2017 based on theinternal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company consideringthe essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit ofInternal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of CharteredAccountants of India

For and on behalf of

N. KRISHNASWAMY & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 001555S

N. KRISHNASWAMY

Partner (Membership No. 004797)

Place: Mumbai Dated : 8 th May 2017