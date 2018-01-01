You are here » Home » » Benares Hotels Ltd
Benares Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 509438
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664D01019
|BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar
|1310.00
|
8.25
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
1300.00
|
HIGH
1314.00
|
LOW
1300.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Benares Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|1300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1301.75
|VOLUME
|153
|52-Week high
|1387.90
|52-Week low
|1050.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170
|Buy Price
|1300.00
|Buy Qty
|21.00
|Sell Price
|1310.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
Filter:
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|6.02
|5.59
|2.03
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|10.85
|9.72
|13.46
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|-11.97
|-6.17
|-6.85
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|-3.13
|-3.13
|-3.04
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|-4.26
|0.42
|3.56
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.76
|6.02
|5.59
