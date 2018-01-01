JUST IN
Benares Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 509438 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664D01019
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 1310.00 8.25
(0.63%)
OPEN

1300.00

 HIGH

1314.00

 LOW

1300.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benares Hotels Ltd
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
21-06-2017 Book Closure 28-07-2017 07-08-2017 A.G.M. & Rs.15.0000 per share(150%)Dividend
12-07-2016 Book Closure 05-08-2016 18-08-2016 A.G.M. & Rs.20.0000 per share(200%)Dividend
02-07-2015 Book Closure 14-08-2015 27-08-2015 Rs.20.0000 per share(200%)Dividend & A.G.M.
22-07-2014 Book Closure 20-08-2014 02-09-2014 Rs.20.0000 per share(200%)Dividend & A.G.M.
09-07-2013 Book Closure 06-08-2013 19-08-2013 A.G.M. & Rs.20.0000 per share(200%)Dividend
26-06-2012 Book Closure 01-08-2012 16-08-2012 A.G.M. & Rs.16.00 per share(160%)Dividend
04-07-2011 Book Closure 29-07-2011 11-08-2011 Rs.13.00 per share(130%)Dividend & A.G.M.
05-07-2010 Book Closure 30-07-2010 16-08-2010 Rs.13.00 per share(130%)Dividend & A.G.M.
20-07-2009 Book Closure 12-08-2009 27-08-2009 A.G.M. & Rs.8.50 per share(85%)Dividend

