Benares Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 509438
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664D01019
|BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar
|1310.00
|
8.25
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
1300.00
|
HIGH
1314.00
|
LOW
1300.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Benares Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|1300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1301.75
|VOLUME
|153
|52-Week high
|1387.90
|52-Week low
|1050.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170
|Buy Price
|1300.00
|Buy Qty
|21.00
|Sell Price
|1310.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|21-06-2017
|Book Closure
|28-07-2017
|07-08-2017
|A.G.M. & Rs.15.0000 per share(150%)Dividend
|12-07-2016
|Book Closure
|05-08-2016
|18-08-2016
|A.G.M. & Rs.20.0000 per share(200%)Dividend
|02-07-2015
|Book Closure
|14-08-2015
|27-08-2015
|Rs.20.0000 per share(200%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|22-07-2014
|Book Closure
|20-08-2014
|02-09-2014
|Rs.20.0000 per share(200%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|09-07-2013
|Book Closure
|06-08-2013
|19-08-2013
|A.G.M. & Rs.20.0000 per share(200%)Dividend
|26-06-2012
|Book Closure
|01-08-2012
|16-08-2012
|A.G.M. & Rs.16.00 per share(160%)Dividend
|04-07-2011
|Book Closure
|29-07-2011
|11-08-2011
|Rs.13.00 per share(130%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|05-07-2010
|Book Closure
|30-07-2010
|16-08-2010
|Rs.13.00 per share(130%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|20-07-2009
|Book Closure
|12-08-2009
|27-08-2009
|A.G.M. & Rs.8.50 per share(85%)Dividend
