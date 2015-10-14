ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS

25-01-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsBoard Meeting to consider and take on record the Unaudi...

27-10-2017 Board Meeting Board Meeting to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Resul...

24-07-2017 Board Meeting Board Meeting to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Resul...

08-05-2017 Board Meeting Board Meeting to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Resul...

24-01-2017 Board Meeting Benares Hotels Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Direc...

20-10-2016 Board Meeting Benares Hotels Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Direc...

22-07-2016 Board Meeting Benares Hotels Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Direc...

03-05-2016 Board Meeting Benares Hotels Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Direc...

28-01-2016 Board Meeting Benares Hotels Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Direc...

04-11-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsBenares Hotels Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of t...

23-07-2015 Board Meeting Audited Results

07-05-2015 Board Meeting Audited Results

20-01-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

03-11-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

17-07-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

29-04-2014 Board Meeting Audited Results

01-02-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

23-10-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

17-07-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results

01-05-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results