Benares Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 509438
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664D01019
|BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar
|1310.00
|
8.25
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
1300.00
|
HIGH
1314.00
|
LOW
1300.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Benares Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|1300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1301.75
|VOLUME
|153
|52-Week high
|1387.90
|52-Week low
|1050.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170
|Buy Price
|1300.00
|Buy Qty
|21.00
|Sell Price
|1310.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|25-01-2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsBoard Meeting to consider and take on record the Unaudi...
|27-10-2017
|Board Meeting
|Board Meeting to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Resul...
|24-07-2017
|Board Meeting
|Board Meeting to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Resul...
|08-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|Board Meeting to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Resul...
|24-01-2017
|Board Meeting
|Benares Hotels Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Direc...
|20-10-2016
|Board Meeting
|Benares Hotels Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Direc...
|22-07-2016
|Board Meeting
|Benares Hotels Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Direc...
|03-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Benares Hotels Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Direc...
|28-01-2016
|Board Meeting
|Benares Hotels Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Direc...
|04-11-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsBenares Hotels Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of t...
|23-07-2015
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20-01-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03-11-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17-07-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29-04-2014
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01-02-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23-10-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17-07-2013
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17-01-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
