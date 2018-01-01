JUST IN
Benares Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 509438 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664D01019
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE DIVIDEND (%) DIVIDEND TYPE EX-DIVIDEND DATE BOOK-CLOSURER DATE
08-05-2017 Dividend 150.00 Final 26-07-2017 28-07-2017
03-05-2016 Dividend 200.00 Final 03-08-2016 05-08-2016
07-05-2015 Dividend 200.00 Final 12-08-2015 14-08-2015
29-04-2014 Dividend 200.00 Final 14-08-2014 20-08-2014
02-05-2013 Dividend 200.00 Final 02-08-2013 06-08-2013
04-05-2012 Dividend 160.00 Final 30-07-2012 01-08-2012
03-05-2011 Dividend 130.00 Final 27-07-2011 29-07-2011
11-05-2010 Dividend 130.00 Final 28-07-2010 30-07-2010

