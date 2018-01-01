You are here » Home » » Benares Hotels Ltd
Benares Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 509438
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664D01019
|BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar
|1310.00
|
8.25
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
1300.00
|
HIGH
1314.00
|
LOW
1300.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Benares Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|1300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1301.75
|VOLUME
|153
|52-Week high
|1387.90
|52-Week low
|1050.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170
|Buy Price
|1300.00
|Buy Qty
|21.00
|Sell Price
|1310.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
Filter:
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|Reserves
|59.86
|56.34
|47.91
|Total Shareholders Funds
|61.16
|57.64
|49.21
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.33
|0.27
|0.24
|Total Debt
|0.33
|0.27
|0.24
|Total Liabilities
|61.49
|57.91
|49.45
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|48.35
|46.06
|62.27
|Capital Work in Progress
|3.52
|2.65
|0.84
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|1.15
|1.17
|1.15
|Sundry Debtors
|4.21
|3.66
|2.40
|Cash and Bank
|12.33
|11.29
|5.96
|Loans and Advances
|17.62
|12.48
|9.91
|Total Current Assets
|35.31
|28.60
|19.42
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|17.96
|16.52
|11.40
|Provisions
|0.43
|0.24
|3.18
|Net Current Assets
|16.92
|11.84
|4.84
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|61.49
|57.89
|49.44
