Benares Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 509438 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664D01019
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 1310.00 8.25
(0.63%)
OPEN

1300.00

 HIGH

1314.00

 LOW

1300.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benares Hotels Ltd
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 1.30 1.30 1.30
Reserves 59.86 56.34 47.91
Total Shareholders Funds 61.16 57.64 49.21
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.33 0.27 0.24
Total Debt 0.33 0.27 0.24
Total Liabilities 61.49 57.91 49.45
Application of Funds
Gross Block 48.35 46.06 62.27
Capital Work in Progress 3.52 2.65 0.84
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 1.15 1.17 1.15
Sundry Debtors 4.21 3.66 2.40
Cash and Bank 12.33 11.29 5.96
Loans and Advances 17.62 12.48 9.91
Total Current Assets 35.31 28.60 19.42
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 17.96 16.52 11.40
Provisions 0.43 0.24 3.18
Net Current Assets 16.92 11.84 4.84
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 61.49 57.89 49.44
