Benares Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 509438
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664D01019
|BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar
|1310.00
|
8.25
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
1300.00
|
HIGH
1314.00
|
LOW
1300.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Benares Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|1300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1301.75
|VOLUME
|153
|52-Week high
|1387.90
|52-Week low
|1050.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170
|Buy Price
|1300.00
|Buy Qty
|21.00
|Sell Price
|1310.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
Filter:
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|49.57
|50.20
|47.17
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|49.57
|50.20
|47.17
|Other Income
|1.57
|1.03
|1.07
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|51.14
|51.23
|48.24
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|4.92
|5.01
|4.95
|Power & Fuel Cost
|4.02
|4.03
|3.67
|Employee Cost
|9.11
|9.41
|7.19
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|10.25
|9.67
|8.96
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|4.92
|4.86
|5.83
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|2.54
|2.42
|0.71
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|35.76
|35.40
|31.31
|Operating Profit
|15.39
|15.82
|16.93
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|15.39
|15.82
|16.93
|Depreciation
|4.65
|2.66
|2.67
|Profit Before Tax
|10.74
|13.16
|14.26
|Tax
|3.92
|4.68
|5.03
|Net Profit
|6.82
|8.48
|9.23
