Benares Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 509438
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664D01019
|
BSE
15:20 | 12 Mar
|
1310.00
|
8.25
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
1300.00
|
HIGH
1314.00
|
LOW
1300.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Benares Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|1300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1301.75
|VOLUME
|153
|52-Week high
|1387.90
|52-Week low
|1050.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170
|Buy Price
|1300.00
|Buy Qty
|21.00
|Sell Price
|1310.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|14.78
|7.15
|7.44
|15.75
|16.27
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.26
|0.52
|0.41
|0.40
|Total Income
|14.82
|7.41
|7.96
|16.16
|16.67
|Expenditure
|10.37
|7.40
|7.84
|10.07
|10.06
|Operating Profit
|4.45
|0.01
|0.12
|6.09
|6.61
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|4.44
|0.01
|0.12
|6.09
|6.61
|Depreciation
|0.75
|0.64
|0.66
|2.58
|0.68
|PBT
|3.69
|-0.63
|-0.47
|4.21
|5.93
|Tax
|1.20
|-0.19
|-0.11
|2.03
|2.13
|Net Profit
|2.49
|-0.44
|-0.36
|2.18
|3.80
|EPS (Rs)
|19.16
|-3.39
|-2.79
|16.74
|29.22
