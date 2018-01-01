JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Benares Hotels Ltd

Benares Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 509438 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664D01019
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 1310.00 8.25
(0.63%)
OPEN

1300.00

 HIGH

1314.00

 LOW

1300.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benares Hotels Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1300.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1301.75
VOLUME 153
52-Week high 1387.90
52-Week low 1050.00
P/E 44.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 170
Buy Price 1300.00
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 1310.00
Sell Qty 40.00
OPEN 1300.00
CLOSE 1301.75
VOLUME 153
52-Week high 1387.90
52-Week low 1050.00
P/E 44.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 170
Buy Price 1300.00
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 1310.00
Sell Qty 40.00
Filter:

Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Ratio 1.63 1.43 1.38
Asset turnover ratio 1.05 0.93 0.91
Inventory turnover ratio 42.73 43.28 42.88
Debtors turnover ratio 12.60 16.57 19.41
Interest Coverage ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Margin (%) 31.03 31.51 35.89
Net Profit Margin (%) 13.76 16.89 19.57
Return on Capital Employed (%) 17.99 24.52 30.76
Return on Net Worth (%) 11.48 15.87 20.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Benares Hotels: