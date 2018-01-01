JUST IN
Benares Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 509438 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664D01019
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 1310.00 8.25
(0.63%)
OPEN

1300.00

 HIGH

1314.00

 LOW

1300.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benares Hotels Ltd
OPEN 1300.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1301.75
VOLUME 153
52-Week high 1387.90
52-Week low 1050.00
P/E 44.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 170
Buy Price 1300.00
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 1310.00
Sell Qty 40.00
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 14.59 32.02 17.55 31.91 18.29
Other Income 0.78 0.81 0.75 0.54 0.49
Total Income 15.37 32.83 18.30 32.45 18.78
Total Expenditure 15.24 20.14 15.62 20.01 15.40
Operating Profit 0.14 12.70 2.69 12.45 3.38
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 0.14 12.70 2.69 12.45 3.38
Depreciation 1.30 3.26 1.39 1.38 1.29
PBT -1.16 9.43 1.30 8.38 2.09
Tax -0.36 3.46 0.46 1.20 0.79
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.80 5.97 0.84 7.18 1.30
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.80 5.97 0.84 7.18 1.30
Equity Share Capital 1.30 1.30 1.30 1.30 1.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -6.18 45.96 6.48 55.23 9.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.05 0.05
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 37.54 37.54
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.08 0.08
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 62.46 62.46
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
