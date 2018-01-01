You are here » Home » » Benares Hotels Ltd
Benares Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 509438
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664D01019
|BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar
|1310.00
|
8.25
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
1300.00
|
HIGH
1314.00
|
LOW
1300.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Benares Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|1300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1301.75
|VOLUME
|153
|52-Week high
|1387.90
|52-Week low
|1050.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170
|Buy Price
|1300.00
|Buy Qty
|21.00
|Sell Price
|1310.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
Filter:
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|14.59
|32.02
|17.55
|31.91
|18.29
|Other Income
|0.78
|0.81
|0.75
|0.54
|0.49
|Total Income
|15.37
|32.83
|18.30
|32.45
|18.78
|Total Expenditure
|15.24
|20.14
|15.62
|20.01
|15.40
|Operating Profit
|0.14
|12.70
|2.69
|12.45
|3.38
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.14
|12.70
|2.69
|12.45
|3.38
|Depreciation
|1.30
|3.26
|1.39
|1.38
|1.29
|PBT
|-1.16
|9.43
|1.30
|8.38
|2.09
|Tax
|-0.36
|3.46
|0.46
|1.20
|0.79
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.80
|5.97
|0.84
|7.18
|1.30
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.80
|5.97
|0.84
|7.18
|1.30
|Equity Share Capital
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-6.18
|45.96
|6.48
|55.23
|9.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.05
|0.05
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.54
|37.54
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.08
|0.08
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.46
|62.46
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
