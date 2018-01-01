You are here » Home » » Benares Hotels Ltd
Benares Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 509438
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664D01019
|BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar
|1310.00
|
8.25
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
1300.00
|
HIGH
1314.00
|
LOW
1300.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Benares Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|1300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1301.75
|VOLUME
|153
|52-Week high
|1387.90
|52-Week low
|1050.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170
|Buy Price
|1300.00
|Buy Qty
|21.00
|Sell Price
|1310.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
Filter:
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|29.37
|33.82
|34.42
|31.75
|29.08
|Other Income
|0.82
|1.16
|0.70
|0.82
|0.60
|Total Income
|30.19
|34.97
|35.12
|32.58
|29.69
|Total Expenditure
|25.60
|25.68
|25.34
|22.26
|20.68
|Operating Profit
|4.59
|9.29
|9.78
|10.32
|9.01
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|4.57
|9.29
|9.78
|10.32
|9.01
|Depreciation
|2.05
|2.07
|1.96
|2.05
|1.41
|PBT
|2.52
|7.23
|7.82
|8.26
|7.59
|Tax
|0.83
|2.59
|2.78
|2.99
|2.71
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|1.69
|4.64
|5.04
|5.27
|4.88
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|1.69
|4.64
|5.04
|5.27
|4.88
|Equity Share Capital
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|12.98
|35.69
|38.52
|40.56
|37.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.05
|0.05
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.54
|37.54
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.08
|0.08
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.46
|62.46
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
