Benares Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 509438 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664D01019
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 1310.00 8.25
(0.63%)
OPEN

1300.00

 HIGH

1314.00

 LOW

1300.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benares Hotels Ltd
OPEN 1300.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1301.75
VOLUME 153
52-Week high 1387.90
52-Week low 1050.00
P/E 44.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 170
Buy Price 1300.00
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 1310.00
Sell Qty 40.00
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Company Information

Benares Hotels Ltd

Promoted by chairman Vibhuti Narayan Singh in 1971, Benares Hotels (BHL) is in the hotel business in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. In Mar.'94, it undertook a project, financed by term loans, to provide the hotel with a restaurant and bar. It has also finalised plans for further expansion of the hotel, which are currently under implementation. In 1994-95, the inflow of tourists into the country was a...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman : Anantnarain Singh
Director : Shriraman
Director : Rukmani Devi
Director : Rohit Khosla
Company Secretary : Vanika Mahajan
Additional Director : Moiz Miyajiwala
Additional Director : Giridhar Sanjeevi
AUDITOR : N Krishnaswamy & Company/Sridhar & Santhanam LLP
IND NAME : Hotels
HOUSE NAME : Tata
Registered office
Nadesar Palace Compound, ,Varanasi,Uttar Pradesh-221002
Ph : 91-0542-6660001
WEBSITE : http://www.benareshotelslimited.com
E-mail : investorrelatios@tajhotels.com

