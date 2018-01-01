Benares Hotels Ltd.

Promoted by chairman Vibhuti Narayan Singh in 1971, Benares Hotels (BHL) is in the hotel business in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. In Mar.'94, it undertook a project, financed by term loans, to provide the hotel with a restaurant and bar. It has also finalised plans for further expansion of the hotel, which are currently under implementation. In 1994-95, the inflow of tourists into the country was adversely affected by the plague epidemic in the country. In spite of this, the company achieved improved working results in 1994-95, showing an increase of 11.6% in revenue. The hotel is located close to the temples, making it more convenient for foreign tourists. It has a large banquet hall, a swimming pool and a well-maintained garden. During the year 1998-99 Company declared dividend for the the year is 60% to the shareholders and also earned in foreign exchange earnings amounting to Rs 9.74 crores. The company recorded a impressive performance in increased occupancy,higher room realisation and higher F & B revenue and because of this the profit after tax increased by 6 % when compared to previous year.