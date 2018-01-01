JUST IN
Benares Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 509438 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664D01019
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 1310.00 8.25
(0.63%)
OPEN

1300.00

 HIGH

1314.00

 LOW

1300.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benares Hotels Ltd
OPEN 1300.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1301.75
VOLUME 153
52-Week high 1387.90
52-Week low 1050.00
P/E 44.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 170
Buy Price 1300.00
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 1310.00
Sell Qty 40.00
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Aug
Book Closure Date (Month) Jul/Aug
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 509438
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group XT
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Delhi Stock Exchange, Kanpur Stock Exchange

