Benares Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 509438 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664D01019
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 1310.00 8.25
(0.63%)
OPEN

1300.00

 HIGH

1314.00

 LOW

1300.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benares Hotels Ltd
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 62.55 62.55 62.55 62.55 62.55
Total Promoters 62.55 62.55 62.55 62.55 62.55
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 37.45 37.45 37.45 37.45 37.45
Indian Public 31.55 32.87 33.04 32.88 32.88
Others 5.90 4.58 4.41 4.57 4.57
Total Non Promoter 37.45 37.45 37.45 37.45 37.45
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

