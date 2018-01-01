You are here » Home » » Benares Hotels Ltd
Benares Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 509438
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664D01019
|BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar
|1310.00
|
8.25
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
1300.00
|
HIGH
1314.00
|
LOW
1300.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Benares Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|1300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1301.75
|VOLUME
|153
|52-Week high
|1387.90
|52-Week low
|1050.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170
|Buy Price
|1300.00
|Buy Qty
|21.00
|Sell Price
|1310.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|1300.00
|CLOSE
|1301.75
|VOLUME
|153
|52-Week high
|1387.90
|52-Week low
|1050.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170
|Buy Price
|1300.00
|Buy Qty
|21.00
|Sell Price
|1310.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170.30
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|62.55
|62.55
|62.55
|62.55
|62.55
|Total Promoters
|62.55
|62.55
|62.55
|62.55
|62.55
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|37.45
|37.45
|37.45
|37.45
|37.45
|Indian Public
|31.55
|32.87
|33.04
|32.88
|32.88
|Others
|5.90
|4.58
|4.41
|4.57
|4.57
|Total Non Promoter
|37.45
|37.45
|37.45
|37.45
|37.45
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
Quick Links for Benares Hotels:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices