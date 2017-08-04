Benares Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 509438
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664D01019
|BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar
|1310.00
|
8.25
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
1300.00
|
HIGH
1314.00
|
LOW
1300.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Benares Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|1300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1301.75
|VOLUME
|153
|52-Week high
|1387.90
|52-Week low
|1050.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170
|Buy Price
|1300.00
|Buy Qty
|21.00
|Sell Price
|1310.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|1300.00
|CLOSE
|1301.75
|VOLUME
|153
|52-Week high
|1387.90
|52-Week low
|1050.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170
|Buy Price
|1300.00
|Buy Qty
|21.00
|Sell Price
|1310.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170.30
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Announcements
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Updates
29/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Appointment of Director
25/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
25/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter/Period Ended 331.12.2017
25/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Updates
11/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Closure of Trading Window
08/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Board Meeting On 25Th January 2018
08/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
08/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Revised Financial Results Submitted For The Period/ Half Year Ended 30.09.2017 Under Reg. 33 (3)(B)
09/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Updates
30/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Unaudited Financial Results For The Period/ Half Year Ended 30/09/2017
27/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
27/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Updates
13/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended September 30 2017
11/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Closure of Trading Window
11/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Board Meeting On 27Th October 2017
11/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Compliance Certificate Under Reg. 7(3) Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 For The Period/ Half Year Ende
11/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Compliance Certificate Pursuant To Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requ
11/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Scrutinizers Report
04/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benares Hotels Ltd Outcome of AGM
04/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Quick Links for Benares Hotels:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices