Benares Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 509438 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664D01019
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 1310.00 8.25
(0.63%)
OPEN

1300.00

 HIGH

1314.00

 LOW

1300.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benares Hotels Ltd
OPEN 1300.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1301.75
VOLUME 153
52-Week high 1387.90
52-Week low 1050.00
P/E 44.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 170
Buy Price 1300.00
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 1310.00
Sell Qty 40.00
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
Interglobe Aviat 1277.20 -8.70 -0.68 1659.19
SpiceJet 134.95 -1.10 -0.81 430.73
Jet Airways 689.40 1.60 0.23 390.43
Cox & Kings 251.25 -1.70 -0.67 181.34
Navneet Educat. 138.25 -1.05 -0.75 161.63
Indian Hotels 128.45 -0.15 -0.12 141.94
Blue Dart Exp. 4167.50 -59.60 -1.41 139.57
Mahindra Holiday 296.80 0.85 0.29 130.65
EIH 170.45 -3.35 -1.93 96.54
Sandesh 1025.70 -38.30 -3.60 70.89
MPS 549.95 1.30 0.24 69.50
EIH Assoc.Hotels 526.85 8.95 1.73 42.78
Kamat Hotels 95.85 1.50 1.59 40.58
TCI Express 461.10 -1.40 -0.30 40.71
Zee Learn 37.15 -0.75 -1.98 36.34
Wonderla Holiday 358.25 -1.15 -0.32 33.07
The Byke Hospi. 166.35 1.10 0.67 31.70
Gati 101.15 0.20 0.20 29.76
Mac Charles(I) 337.60 -17.70 -4.98 28.83
S Chand & Compan 423.30 -6.80 -1.58 27.10
