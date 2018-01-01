You are here » Home » » Benares Hotels Ltd
Benares Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 509438
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664D01019
|BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar
|1310.00
|
8.25
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
1300.00
|
HIGH
1314.00
|
LOW
1300.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|OPEN
|1300.00
|CLOSE
|1301.75
|VOLUME
|153
|52-Week high
|1387.90
|52-Week low
|1050.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170
|Buy Price
|1300.00
|Buy Qty
|21.00
|Sell Price
|1310.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Net Profit
Net Profit
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Profit (Rs crore)
|Interglobe Aviat
|1277.20
|-8.70
|-0.68
|1659.19
|SpiceJet
|134.95
|-1.10
|-0.81
|430.73
|Jet Airways
|689.40
|1.60
|0.23
|390.43
|Cox & Kings
|251.25
|-1.70
|-0.67
|181.34
|Navneet Educat.
|138.25
|-1.05
|-0.75
|161.63
|Indian Hotels
|128.45
|-0.15
|-0.12
|141.94
|Blue Dart Exp.
|4167.50
|-59.60
|-1.41
|139.57
|Mahindra Holiday
|296.80
|0.85
|0.29
|130.65
|EIH
|170.45
|-3.35
|-1.93
|96.54
|Sandesh
|1025.70
|-38.30
|-3.60
|70.89
|MPS
|549.95
|1.30
|0.24
|69.50
|EIH Assoc.Hotels
|526.85
|8.95
|1.73
|42.78
|Kamat Hotels
|95.85
|1.50
|1.59
|40.58
|TCI Express
|461.10
|-1.40
|-0.30
|40.71
|Zee Learn
|37.15
|-0.75
|-1.98
|36.34
|Wonderla Holiday
|358.25
|-1.15
|-0.32
|33.07
|The Byke Hospi.
|166.35
|1.10
|0.67
|31.70
|Gati
|101.15
|0.20
|0.20
|29.76
|Mac Charles(I)
|337.60
|-17.70
|-4.98
|28.83
|S Chand & Compan
|423.30
|-6.80
|-1.58
|27.10
