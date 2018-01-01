JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Benares Hotels Ltd

Benares Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 509438 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664D01019
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 1310.00 8.25
(0.63%)
OPEN

1300.00

 HIGH

1314.00

 LOW

1300.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benares Hotels Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1300.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1301.75
VOLUME 153
52-Week high 1387.90
52-Week low 1050.00
P/E 44.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 170
Buy Price 1300.00
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 1310.00
Sell Qty 40.00
OPEN 1300.00
CLOSE 1301.75
VOLUME 153
52-Week high 1387.90
52-Week low 1050.00
P/E 44.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 170
Buy Price 1300.00
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 1310.00
Sell Qty 40.00

Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Net Sales

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
Jet Airways 689.40 1.60 0.23 22398.68
Interglobe Aviat 1277.20 -8.70 -0.68 18580.50
SpiceJet 134.95 -1.10 -0.81 6191.27
Cox & Kings 251.25 -1.70 -0.67 3117.47
Blue Dart Exp. 4167.50 -59.60 -1.41 2680.87
Indian Hotels 128.45 -0.15 -0.12 2391.25
Thomas Cook (I) 261.25 1.50 0.58 1714.24
EIH 170.45 -3.35 -1.93 1277.55
Navneet Educat. 138.25 -1.05 -0.75 1107.35
Mahindra Holiday 296.80 0.85 0.29 1088.73
TCI Express 461.10 -1.40 -0.30 753.87
Transcorp Intl. 32.85 0.85 2.66 745.95
Hotel Leela Ven. 17.50 0.00 0.00 699.94
Kokuyo Camlin 116.30 0.25 0.22 640.27
Gati 101.15 0.20 0.20 511.96
I T D C 382.20 -0.45 -0.12 473.15
Global Vectra 139.80 3.00 2.19 372.95
NIIT 89.95 1.75 1.98 366.29
Sandesh 1025.70 -38.30 -3.60 362.36
Linc Pen &Plast. 431.60 6.10 1.43 360.91
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Benares Hotels: