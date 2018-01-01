JUST IN
Benares Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 509438 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664D01019
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 1310.00 8.25
(0.63%)
OPEN

1300.00

 HIGH

1314.00

 LOW

1300.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benares Hotels Ltd
OPEN 1300.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1301.75
VOLUME 153
52-Week high 1387.90
52-Week low 1050.00
P/E 44.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 170
Buy Price 1300.00
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 1310.00
Sell Qty 40.00
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Total Assets

Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
Interglobe Aviat 1277.20 -0.68 4672.33 3793.84 25.19 10463.82
Jet Airways 689.40 0.23 12905.70 6574.42 709.30 6869.88
Indian Hotels 128.45 -0.12 2455.70 2186.69 107.91 4967.12
Hotel Leela Ven. 17.50 0.00 5584.29 4281.22 38.61 4357.54
Cox & Kings 251.25 -0.67 278.77 116.24 126.15 4145.93
EIH 170.45 -1.93 1785.55 1567.96 313.44 3087.47
Coffee Day Enter 288.85 0.47 6.91 5.44 0.00 2770.41
Educomp Sol. 5.20 -2.80 307.88 62.49 2.20 2709.32
Mahindra Holiday 296.80 0.29 1277.70 894.63 61.72 2562.06
Asian Hotels (N) 281.60 0.21 1348.34 1185.55 1.40 1709.69
Adlabs Entert. 49.70 -2.83 1525.92 1231.20 95.40 1562.91
Thomas Cook (I) 261.25 0.58 210.14 178.14 5.77 1520.28
Country Club Hos 13.43 0.00 867.34 702.36 10.46 984.91
NIIT 89.95 1.98 365.38 55.64 10.03 968.40
Gati 101.15 0.20 150.53 129.24 5.03 959.68
SpiceJet 134.95 -0.81 1994.22 1619.78 0.00 903.16
Asian Hotels (E) 284.00 4.18 219.00 116.18 0.01 890.68
Navneet Educat. 138.25 -0.75 370.18 147.74 2.76 883.25
Blue Dart Exp. 4167.50 -1.41 318.21 234.22 33.45 879.25
S Chand & Compan 423.30 -1.58 63.13 24.99 0.00 723.38
