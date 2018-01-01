JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Benares Hotels Ltd

Benares Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 509438 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664D01019
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 1310.00 8.25
(0.63%)
OPEN

1300.00

 HIGH

1314.00

 LOW

1300.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benares Hotels Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1300.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1301.75
VOLUME 153
52-Week high 1387.90
52-Week low 1050.00
P/E 44.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 170
Buy Price 1300.00
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 1310.00
Sell Qty 40.00
OPEN 1300.00
CLOSE 1301.75
VOLUME 153
52-Week high 1387.90
52-Week low 1050.00
P/E 44.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 170
Buy Price 1300.00
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 1310.00
Sell Qty 40.00

Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Interglobe Aviat 1,277.20 49,084.07 18,580.50 1,659.19 10,463.82
Indian Hotels 128.45 15,276.56 2,391.25 141.94 4,967.12
Blue Dart Exp. 4,167.50 9,889.48 2,680.87 139.57 879.25
EIH 170.45 9,742.07 1,277.55 96.54 3,087.47
Thomas Cook (I) 261.25 9,671.48 1,714.24 -8.36 1,520.28
SpiceJet 134.95 8,089.58 6,191.27 430.73 903.16
Jet Airways 689.40 7,831.58 22,398.68 390.43 6,869.88
Coffee Day Enter 288.85 6,101.96 100.57 -79.61 2,770.41
Westlife Develop 316.60 4,926.30 0.20 -0.30 479.60
Cox & Kings 251.25 4,436.07 3,117.47 181.34 4,145.93
Mahindra Holiday 296.80 3,957.23 1,088.73 130.65 2,562.06
I T D C 382.20 3,278.13 473.15 12.05 392.52
Navneet Educat. 138.25 3,228.83 1,111.91 161.63 883.25
Wonderla Holiday 358.25 2,024.11 270.41 33.07 458.18
TCI Express 461.10 1,766.01 753.87 40.71 191.61
EIH Assoc.Hotels 526.85 1,605.31 263.56 42.78 284.43
NIIT 89.95 1,498.57 366.29 -5.07 968.40
S Chand & Compan 423.30 1,480.70 305.78 27.10 723.38
Zee Learn 37.15 1,210.72 161.23 36.34 420.46
Aptech 292.50 1,166.78 117.09 9.08 232.17
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Benares Hotels: