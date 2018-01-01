You are here » Home » » Benares Hotels Ltd
Benares Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 509438
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE664D01019
|BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar
|1310.00
|
8.25
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
1300.00
|
HIGH
1314.00
|
LOW
1300.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Benares Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|1300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1301.75
|VOLUME
|153
|52-Week high
|1387.90
|52-Week low
|1050.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170
|Buy Price
|1300.00
|Buy Qty
|21.00
|Sell Price
|1310.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|1300.00
|CLOSE
|1301.75
|VOLUME
|153
|52-Week high
|1387.90
|52-Week low
|1050.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170
|Buy Price
|1300.00
|Buy Qty
|21.00
|Sell Price
|1310.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|44.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|170.30
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Sayaji Hotels
|289.55
|0.49
|507.29
|83.01
|1.41
|0.00
|-
|Royal Orch.Hotel
|172.50
|-0.20
|470.92
|40.76
|2.07
|4.35
|39.66
|Mac Charles(I)
|337.60
|-4.98
|442.26
|16.79
|5.39
|17.58
|19.20
|Asian Hotels (E)
|284.00
|4.18
|327.45
|30.60
|5.92
|13.72
|20.70
|Asian Hotels (W)
|264.25
|-1.95
|302.83
|34.95
|5.88
|3.20
|82.58
|Advani Hotels.
|59.70
|4.19
|275.81
|12.45
|0.99
|1.83
|32.62
|Kamat Hotels
|95.85
|1.59
|226.01
|48.48
|6.33
|12.90
|7.43
|Sinclairs Hotels
|401.40
|0.25
|223.58
|11.02
|2.35
|21.36
|18.79
|Fomento Resorts
|138.85
|8.48
|222.16
|18.33
|4.20
|7.03
|19.75
|Country Club Hos
|13.43
|0.00
|219.51
|122.64
|5.24
|0.00
|-
|Benares Hotels
|1310.00
|0.63
|170.30
|14.78
|2.49
|29.72
|44.08
|Blu.Coast Hotel.
|127.50
|-1.92
|162.56
|42.11
|8.72
|0.00
|-
|U P Hotels
|297.70
|4.97
|160.76
|27.39
|0.74
|8.30
|35.87
|Graviss Hospital
|18.30
|4.87
|129.02
|12.39
|1.38
|0.00
|-
|Best Eastern Hot
|69.80
|-0.29
|117.96
|1.43
|0.26
|0.07
|997.14
|TGB Banquets
|35.10
|-4.62
|102.81
|37.81
|0.39
|0.00
|-
|CHL
|16.15
|-4.72
|88.50
|22.98
|-1.72
|1.30
|12.42
|Savera Industrie
|71.60
|-1.98
|85.42
|12.65
|1.81
|5.04
|14.21
|Viceroy Hotels
|13.95
|-0.36
|59.16
|29.40
|-1.96
|0.00
|-
|Guj. Hotels
|121.20
|-0.25
|45.93
|0.89
|0.79
|10.14
|11.95
Quick Links for Benares Hotels:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices