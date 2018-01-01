JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Benares Hotels Ltd

Benares Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 509438 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664D01019
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 1310.00 8.25
(0.63%)
OPEN

1300.00

 HIGH

1314.00

 LOW

1300.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benares Hotels Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1300.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1301.75
VOLUME 153
52-Week high 1387.90
52-Week low 1050.00
P/E 44.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 170
Buy Price 1300.00
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 1310.00
Sell Qty 40.00
OPEN 1300.00
CLOSE 1301.75
VOLUME 153
52-Week high 1387.90
52-Week low 1050.00
P/E 44.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 170
Buy Price 1300.00
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 1310.00
Sell Qty 40.00

Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Sayaji Hotels 289.55 0.49 507.29 83.01 1.41 0.00 -
Royal Orch.Hotel 172.50 -0.20 470.92 40.76 2.07 4.35 39.66
Mac Charles(I) 337.60 -4.98 442.26 16.79 5.39 17.58 19.20
Asian Hotels (E) 284.00 4.18 327.45 30.60 5.92 13.72 20.70
Asian Hotels (W) 264.25 -1.95 302.83 34.95 5.88 3.20 82.58
Advani Hotels. 59.70 4.19 275.81 12.45 0.99 1.83 32.62
Kamat Hotels 95.85 1.59 226.01 48.48 6.33 12.90 7.43
Sinclairs Hotels 401.40 0.25 223.58 11.02 2.35 21.36 18.79
Fomento Resorts 138.85 8.48 222.16 18.33 4.20 7.03 19.75
Country Club Hos 13.43 0.00 219.51 122.64 5.24 0.00 -
Benares Hotels 1310.00 0.63 170.30 14.78 2.49 29.72 44.08
Blu.Coast Hotel. 127.50 -1.92 162.56 42.11 8.72 0.00 -
U P Hotels 297.70 4.97 160.76 27.39 0.74 8.30 35.87
Graviss Hospital 18.30 4.87 129.02 12.39 1.38 0.00 -
Best Eastern Hot 69.80 -0.29 117.96 1.43 0.26 0.07 997.14
TGB Banquets 35.10 -4.62 102.81 37.81 0.39 0.00 -
CHL 16.15 -4.72 88.50 22.98 -1.72 1.30 12.42
Savera Industrie 71.60 -1.98 85.42 12.65 1.81 5.04 14.21
Viceroy Hotels 13.95 -0.36 59.16 29.40 -1.96 0.00 -
Guj. Hotels 121.20 -0.25 45.93 0.89 0.79 10.14 11.95

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Benares Hotels: